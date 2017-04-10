Tesla surpasses GM to become most valuable U.S. carmaker

Tesla’s market value topped General Motors’ Monday morning, making Elon Musk’s electric vehicle upstart the most valuable automaker in the U.S.

Tesla’s stock climbed 3.30% and traded at $312.52 as of 6:59 a.m. PDT, giving the California electric car maker a market capitalization of $51.58 billion. GM, the previous leader, is valued at $50.30 billion.

Tesla’s stock surge came after it announced that it produced 25,418 electric cars in this year’s first quarter. As it surpasses America’s storied brands, it has now become the fifth-most-valuable car company in the world.

Last week, Tesla also surged past Ford Motor Co.’s $45.47-billion valuation, despite the Michigan automaker pulling in 22 times Tesla’s revenue, with earned profits of $4.6 billion in 2016 compared with Tesla’s $667-million loss.

Analysts chalk up Tesla’s tear to the enthusiasm it has drummed up around its electric cars, and the bets investors are placing on its vehicles dominating roads in the future.

tracey.lien@latimes.com

Twitter: @traceylien