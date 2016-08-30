Uber hires a president after Alphabet exec leaves its board

Target Corp.’s chief marketing officer, Jeff Jones, is becoming the new president of Uber Technologies Inc.

Jones will be responsible for San Francisco-based Uber’s ride-hailing operations, marketing and customer support, Chief Executive Travis Kalanick said in a statement.

Jones has been one of the most visible and best-known members of Target’s leadership team since joining the Minneapolis firm as its top marketer in 2012.

“He’s been an important partner during my time at Target, and I, along with the entire team, wish him well in his future endeavors,” Chief Executive Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Jones’ appointment comes at a time of intrigue for Uber.

A day earlier, news emerged that longtime Alphabet executive David Drummond stepped down from Uber’s board.

Drummond reportedly was shut out of board meetings at the ride-hailing giant — seemingly in a move to limit the executive’s exposure to Uber’s thinking on self-driving cars now that Alphabet is emerging as a competitor for the technology.

"I recently stepped down from Uber's board given the overlap between the two companies,” Drummond said in an e-mailed statement. “Uber is a phenomenal company and it's been a privilege working with the team over the last two plus years.”

Uber also reportedly was withholding information from David Krane, an observer on Uber’s board who heads a venture capital subsidiary of Alphabet called GV, which is also one of Uber’s biggest shareholders, according to the Information, which first broke news of Drummond’s resignation.

Both Drummond and Kalanick said their two companies would continue to work with each other.

“It's been a pleasure having David on the board,” Kalanick said in an e-mailed statement. “He's been a sage advisor and a great personal friend. I wish David and Alphabet the best, and look forward to continued cooperation and partnership.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that Drummond stepped down weeks ago as the conflict of interest grew more pronounced. The newspaper also reported Tuesday that Google would expand a ride sharing service to all San Francisco users of its navigation app Waze. The service had previously been restricted to a handful of firms around its headquarters.

Evan Ramstad writes for the Star Tribune/McClatchy. Times staff writer David Pierson contributed to this report.

