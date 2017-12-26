Uber reportedly selling its car leasing business to Santa Monica startup Fair.com

Uber has agreed to sell its subprime auto leasing business, Xchange Leasing, to Santa Monica car marketplace Fair.com, according to a Wall Street Journal report citing people familiar with the matter.

Terms of the deal were not announced, and it is unclear how Fair plans to incorporate Xchange Leasing into its own business. Fair declined to comment, and Uber did not respond to a request for comment.

Uber launched Xchange Leasing in 2015 with the aim of helping U.S. drivers with spotty credit histories lease a car to drive for the ride-hailing company. The idea was that the more people were driving for Uber, the better Uber’s chances of reducing passenger wait times and increasing market share. The company charged drivers nearly $500 a month on a 36-month lease term and deducted payments from drivers’ earnings.

The program created problems for drivers who fell behind on lease payments. For some, it worsened their already poor credit. Others drove extra hours in an attempt to make the payments, adding wear and tear to the vehicles.

Despite the high lease fees, Uber lost about $9,000 per vehicle, the Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.

In September, Uber decided to cut its losses and shut and sell Xchange Leasing.

According to Tuesday’s Journal report, Xchange Leasing has more than 30,000 cars worth roughly $400 million. It said that as part of the deal, Uber is to take an equity stake in Fair and offer potential U.S. drivers access to Fair within the Uber app.

Founded last year, Fair is an app-based marketplace that matches customers with cars based on each person’s budget. The startup sources vehicles from partner dealerships.

Fair was founded last year by Scott Painter, the former chief executive of car pricing website TrueCar.

The start-up buys new and used vehicles from car dealerships and lists those vehicles in its app alongside each vehicle’s monthly payment. Customers can then choose a vehicle from the app, get approved for it within minutes, and pick up the vehicle from the dealership. There is no set lease term: Customers can return their vehicles to Fair with five days' notice.

CAPTION A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. CAPTION A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. A Los Angeles psychologist claims to have left a festively wrapped box of manure outside the Bel-Air home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Munchin. CAPTION California could suffer an unsually dry winter. California could suffer an unsually dry winter. CAPTION Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. Ventura residents file suit against the city of Ventura. Congress votes to avert government shutdown. U.N. condemned the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's captial. Congress passed a sweeping GOP tax plan. McKayla Maroney filed suit against U.S. Olympic Commitee and USA Gymnastics. An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state. The Lakers retired both of Kobe Bryan'ts numbers Monday night. CAPTION Congress approved a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but failed to complete work on an $81-billion disaster aid package. Congress approved a temporary spending bill to prevent a government shutdown, but failed to complete work on an $81-billion disaster aid package. CAPTION The United Nations overwhelmingly voted Thursday for a resolution meant to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The United Nations overwhelmingly voted Thursday for a resolution meant to condemn the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

tracey.lien@latimes.com

Twitter: @traceylien

UPDATES:

12 p.m.: This article was updated to add that Fair declined to comment.

This article was originally published at 9:10 a.m.