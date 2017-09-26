Uber will start paying drivers extra for UberPool trips

Uber pitched its carpooling service as a way for passengers to save cash. But for drivers, UberPool felt like a raw deal because taking on extra passengers didn’t mean they would collect extra payouts.

That changed Tuesday, when the San Francisco company announced that it will start paying drivers for each additional passenger picked up.

Fares will vary from city to city. In Los Angeles, drivers will earn an extra 95 cents per UberPool pickup.

Previously, drivers were paid only a base fare when they picked up their first passenger, and were compensated for distance traveled and time spent performing the rides. Drivers received no additional compensation for picking up additional passengers as part of an UberPool trip. Now, drivers will earn the extra pickup fee on top of the base rate and mileage.

Uber will shoulder a portion of the cost by reducing its service fee, the company said.

“We heard from drivers that Pool feels like extra work without additional pay,” said Aaron Schildkrout, Uber’s head of driver product. “Multiple pickups in particularly made Pool trips more challenging."

With the addition of extra UberPool fares, “our hope is drivers will begin to look forward to it,” Schildkrout said.

In Los Angeles, UberPool accounts for 31% of all Uber rides. The service is available in 14 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

The change to UberPool is part of a broader campaign the company started earlier this year titled “180 Days of Change,” in which it launched a slew of features to appease existing drivers and woo new ones.

In addition to Tuesday’s UberPool announcement, the company also said it will educate passengers on how UberPool works, including encouraging them to be ready at the curb to keep drivers and other riders from waiting, offering ratings protection to ensure that a driver’s standing with the company isn’t affected by passenger complaints that are beyond their control, suggesting pick-up and drop-off spots that could shave minutes off a trip and improving routes.

In the ongoing battle for drivers, Lyft on Monday announced that it also had new driver-friendly features, such as 24-hour phone and online support for drivers. Uber launched a similar feature in July.

Lyft’s carpooling service, Lyft Line, is similar to Uber’s previous system for UberPool in that it doesn’t pay drivers extra for additional pickups.

CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug The GOP’s latest effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act appeared to collapse Monday. North Korean officials say a tweet from President Trump was a formal declaration of war. The Medical Board of California has suspended the license of former USC dean Carmen Puliafito. A new city will soon begin to rise in the Santa Clarita Valley of northern L.A. County. Credits: Getty, KTLA, Brian van der Brug CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA

tracey.lien@latimes.com

Twitter: @traceylien