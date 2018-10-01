Skip to content
Topics
xml:space="preserve">
Subscriber Services
Manage Subscription
Newsletters
EZPay
Delivery Issue
Subscriber Terms
Local
Earthquakes
Data Desk
California
Times OC
California Journal
Education
Readers' Representative Journal
Local +
L.A. Now
Politics
Essential Washington
Essential Politics
Elections
Business
Company Town
Autos
Michael Hiltzik
Consumer Confidential
Business +
Auto +
Nation
Politics
Nation Now
Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Hero Complex
Movies
Television
Music
Gossip
Envelope
TV Listings
Entertainment +
Opinion
Op-Ed
Opinion L.A.
Editorials
Readers React
Top of the Ticket
Endorsements
Food
Jonathan Gold
Daily Dish
Sports
Sports Now
Dodgers
Lakers
USC
UCLA
Clippers
Rams
Chargers
Boxing & MMA
High School
Angels
Kings
Soccer
Ducks
Olympics
MLB
NBA
NFL
More Sports
World
Afghanistan & Pakistan
Africa
Asia
Brazil
Europe
Mexico & The Americas
Middle East
Obituaries
Real Estate
Hot Property
California Living
Fashion
Health & Wellness
L.A. Affairs
Pets
Home & Garden
Books
Health +
Living +
Technology
Science
Science Now
Travel
Cruises
Mexico & Latin America
Theme Parks
Travel News & Deals
Travel +
Visuals
Graphics
L.A. Times en Español
Sabor
EEUU
Entretenimiento
Internacional
México
Política
Vida y Estilo
Deportes
E-Newspaper
Design LA
Extras
Find/Post a job
Games
Comics
Shop
Los Angeles Times Archives
Los Angeles Times Store
Los Angeles Times Photos
Our Dishonest President Book
Local Ads
Marketplace
Local Listings
Booking.com
Travel Offers
About
Press Releases
Staff Directory
Giving
Search
xml:space="preserve">
Local
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Place an ad
October 01, 2018
82°F
Arts & Culture
TRENDING TOPICS:
LAS VEGAS
dodgers
Brett Kavanaugh
Tesla
nafta
the next california
Advertisement
Entertainment
Review: The L.A. Phil and CicLAvia brought the city together for a game-changing street party
By
Mark Swed
3h
Entertainment
Victor Hugo's rarely seen art is as intimate and innovative as his famous books
By
Jessica Gelt
11:20 AM
Advertisement
Entertainment
Photographer Janna Ireland is ensuring that modernist architect Paul R. Williams isn't forgotten
By
Mimi Zeiger
6:05 AM
Entertainment
L.A. Phil and CicLAvia join forces for Celebrate LA! Here's a guide to Sunday's citywide performances
By
Matt Cooper
Sep 30, 2018
Newsletter
Essential Arts & Culture: Ai Weiwei in L.A., a play for a garden, and the L.A. Phil gets ready to party
By
Carolina A. Miranda
Sep 29, 2018
Entertainment
The week ahead at SoCal museums, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: 'Architects of a Golden Age' at the Huntington and more
By
Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
Entertainment
The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Laguna Dance Festival, Company Wayne McGregor and more
By
Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
Entertainment
The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, L.A. Phil and more
By
Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
Entertainment
The week ahead in SoCal theater, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Gloria' and more
By
Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
Entertainment
Review: L.A. Phil's 100th anniversary gala spreads good vibrations — and visuals — with Coldplay's Chris Martin and artist Refik Anadol
By
Mark Swed
Sep 28, 2018
Entertainment
Review: Pets are people too in 'The Rescued,' an odd but emotional world premiere by Road Theatre
By
F. Kathleen Foley
Sep 28, 2018
Advertisement
Arts & Culture
Review: 'Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle' brings tradition and transformation to the Marciano Art Foundation
Sep 28, 2018
Carolina A. Miranda
Datebook: Avant-garde graphic design, untold stories of California slavery and poetry in the sky
Sep 28, 2018
Arts & Culture
Some of LACMA donor A. Jerrold Perenchio's art collection will go up for auction at Christie's New York in November
Sep 28, 2018
Arts & Culture
99 Seat Beat: A workplace misogyny take-down, an American horror story, an Oscar Wilde classic, and more
Sep 28, 2018
Arts & Culture
In Conversation: David Lynch, the director as painter, festival impresario and ant collaborator
Sep 28, 2018
Arts & Culture
'First Glimpse' peers into UC Irvine's treasure trove of California art, the 'largest collection of art that no one has ever seen'
Sep 27, 2018
Arts & Culture
Weekend Picks for Sept. 27-30: The LA Phil hits 100, Ballet Hispánico returns, and Ohana Fest rocks
Sep 27, 2018
Arts & Culture
Dissident artist Ai Weiwei lands in L.A. with 3 new exhibitions — but one work nearly didn't make the journey
Sep 27, 2018
Arts & Culture
Review: Chinese artist Hung Liu made pastoral paintings into a revolutionary act of personal realism
Sep 26, 2018
Arts & Culture
Irving Penn's ethnographic photos reflected diverse faces captured in brilliant black and silver
Sep 26, 2018
Arts & Culture
Review: 'Carleton Watkins: Making the West American' sheds light on the photographer who artfully captured early California
Sep 26, 2018
Arts & Culture
Getty Research Institute launches African American Art History initiative, acquires Betye Saar's archive
Sep 25, 2018
Arts & Culture
The 'Song Exploder' podcast analyzes music’s DNA, one track at a time
Sep 25, 2018
Arts & Culture
Remembering Robert Venturi, godfather of postmodern architecture and champion of everyday oddity
Sep 24, 2018
Arts & Culture
Review: 'Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden' is a nocturnal journey at the Huntington that blurs the line between reality and illusion
Sep 24, 2018
Advertisement
Join the Los Angeles Times at The MET in Costa Mesa for 3 days of amazing food, wine, spirits and chef experiences, plus unique culinary pop-ups and collaborations.
Get tickets
TONIGHT- SPECIAL GUEST ADDED! Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson to be joined by Jon Favreau, Barack Obama’s head speechwriter from '05–'13 and co-host of Pod Save America, for a timely conversation on culture, social justice and politics.
Get tickets
Meticulously maintained and restored, these classic cars are the epitome of the Cuban spirit, resourcefulness and the ability to turn utility into art. Join the L.A. Times on a unique expedition.
View trip
Just added: New cruise expedition! This brand-new Princess Cruises® Expedition takes you on a scenic voyage along the California coast to discover stunning landscapes, charming coastal towns, wine country and the historic mission trail of the Golden State.
View Trip
You deserve the truth, and we are here to fight for you.
more Arts & Culture
Carolina A. Miranda
EJ Hill stood on a podium at the Hammer for 78 days in a work about race, art and winning
Sep 24, 2018
Arts & Culture
Review: 'Living With Clay' means what it says, bed, table and all
Sep 24, 2018
Arts & Culture
Review: Ron Jude's jaw-dropping photographs at Gallery Luisotti put the awe back in awesome
Sep 24, 2018
Carolina A. Miranda
From 125th Street in Harlem, Thelma Golden has changed the face of art all over the U.S.
Sep 24, 2018
Arts & Culture
Review: Plácido Domingo is ageless as ever in 'Don Carlo,' opening the L.A. Opera season
Sep 23, 2018
trending
1.
Politics
After Ford testifies she was sexually assaulted, Kavanaugh responds with anger and emotion
Sep 27, 2018
2.
Science Now
Here's what sexual assault experts say you should keep in mind as Christine Blasey Ford shares her story
Sep 27, 2018
3.
Science Now
If Christine Blasey Ford's testimony stirred up painful memories, here's where you can get help
Sep 27, 2018
4.
Entretenimiento
Nicki Minaj está peleando con su ex, compañías de música y la bebé de Kylie Jenner. ¿Ella está bien?
Aug 27, 2018
5.
Vida y Estilo
La Biblia lo describió como el azul perfecto y puro, y después de casi 2,000 años todo el mundo lo olvidó
Sep 10, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement