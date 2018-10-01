October 01, 2018 icon depicting Mostly cloudy weather 82°F

Arts & Culture

Advertisement
Review: The L.A. Phil and CicLAvia brought the city together for a game-changing street party
Mark Swed
By
3h
Victor Hugo's rarely seen art is as intimate and innovative as his famous books
Jessica Gelt
By
11:20 AM
Advertisement
Photographer Janna Ireland is ensuring that modernist architect Paul R. Williams isn't forgotten
By Mimi Zeiger
6:05 AM
L.A. Phil and CicLAvia join forces for Celebrate LA! Here's a guide to Sunday's citywide performances
By Matt Cooper
Sep 30, 2018
  • Newsletter
Essential Arts & Culture: Ai Weiwei in L.A., a play for a garden, and the L.A. Phil gets ready to party
Carolina A. Miranda
By
Sep 29, 2018
The week ahead at SoCal museums, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: 'Architects of a Golden Age' at the Huntington and more
By Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
The week ahead in SoCal dance, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Laguna Dance Festival, Company Wayne McGregor and more
By Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, L.A. Phil and more
By Matt Cooper
Sep 28, 2018
The week ahead in SoCal theater, Sept. 30-Oct. 7: 'Oppenheimer,' 'Gloria' and more
Sep 28, 2018
Review: L.A. Phil's 100th anniversary gala spreads good vibrations — and visuals — with Coldplay's Chris Martin and artist Refik Anadol
Sep 28, 2018
Review: Pets are people too in 'The Rescued,' an odd but emotional world premiere by Road Theatre
Sep 28, 2018
Advertisement
Review: 'Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle' brings tradition and transformation to the Marciano Art Foundation
Review: 'Ai Weiwei: Life Cycle' brings tradition and transformation to the Marciano Art Foundation
Sep 28, 2018
Datebook: Avant-garde graphic design, untold stories of California slavery and poetry in the sky
Datebook: Avant-garde graphic design, untold stories of California slavery and poetry in the sky
Sep 28, 2018
Some of LACMA donor A. Jerrold Perenchio's art collection will go up for auction at Christie's New York in November
Some of LACMA donor A. Jerrold Perenchio's art collection will go up for auction at Christie's New York in November
Sep 28, 2018
99 Seat Beat: A workplace misogyny take-down, an American horror story, an Oscar Wilde classic, and more
99 Seat Beat: A workplace misogyny take-down, an American horror story, an Oscar Wilde classic, and more
Sep 28, 2018
In Conversation: David Lynch, the director as painter, festival impresario and ant collaborator
In Conversation: David Lynch, the director as painter, festival impresario and ant collaborator
Sep 28, 2018
'First Glimpse' peers into UC Irvine's treasure trove of California art, the 'largest collection of art that no one has ever seen'
'First Glimpse' peers into UC Irvine's treasure trove of California art, the 'largest collection of art that no one has ever seen'
Sep 27, 2018
Weekend Picks for Sept. 27-30: The LA Phil hits 100, Ballet Hispánico returns, and Ohana Fest rocks
Sep 27, 2018
Dissident artist Ai Weiwei lands in L.A. with 3 new exhibitions — but one work nearly didn't make the journey
Dissident artist Ai Weiwei lands in L.A. with 3 new exhibitions — but one work nearly didn't make the journey
Sep 27, 2018
Review: Chinese artist Hung Liu made pastoral paintings into a revolutionary act of personal realism
Review: Chinese artist Hung Liu made pastoral paintings into a revolutionary act of personal realism
Sep 26, 2018
Irving Penn's ethnographic photos reflected diverse faces captured in brilliant black and silver
Irving Penn's ethnographic photos reflected diverse faces captured in brilliant black and silver
Sep 26, 2018
Review: 'Carleton Watkins: Making the West American' sheds light on the photographer who artfully captured early California
Review: 'Carleton Watkins: Making the West American' sheds light on the photographer who artfully captured early California
Sep 26, 2018
Getty Research Institute launches African American Art History initiative, acquires Betye Saar's archive
Getty Research Institute launches African American Art History initiative, acquires Betye Saar's archive
Sep 25, 2018
The 'Song Exploder' podcast analyzes music’s DNA, one track at a time 
The 'Song Exploder' podcast analyzes music’s DNA, one track at a time 
Sep 25, 2018
Remembering Robert Venturi, godfather of postmodern architecture and champion of everyday oddity
Remembering Robert Venturi, godfather of postmodern architecture and champion of everyday oddity
Sep 24, 2018
Review: 'Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden' is a nocturnal journey at the Huntington that blurs the line between reality and illusion
Review: 'Nightwalk in the Chinese Garden' is a nocturnal journey at the Huntington that blurs the line between reality and illusion
Sep 24, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement