Architecture and Design

The Oscars ceremony gives the film academy a global stage to announce, at long last, the opening date for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
African American architect Paul Revere Williams designed many iconic buildings and classic homes, often for celebrities. Now it’s time for his close-up in a PBS documentary.
A luxurious house in “Parasite” and visions of ‘80s urbanism in “Joker” paint vivid pictures of haves and have nots for #Oscars2020.
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art wins major funding from the Keck Foundation. The Peter Zumthor-designed building had seen fundraising slow.
Now you can explore Hollyhock House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s first L.A. project, from the comfort of your laptop.
Trump’s threats to attack Iran’s cultural sites cause scholars to recoil, bringing to mind memories of war crimes and attacks since ancient times.
The museum names Joe D. Horse Capture, a prominent Minnesota curator, and Tyree Boyd-Pates, who comes from CAAM, to key positions.
Our arts newsletter looks at a year in which art tweaked gender, Broadway examined slavery’s toxic roots and L.A.'s famous Philharmonic ended the decade with a bang.
The Natural History Museums of Los Angeles had narrowed the choice down to three architectural teams: Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Weiss/Manfredi and Dorte Mandrup.
At MASS MoCA, exhibitions by L.A.'s Rafa Esparza and Tijuana’s Marcos Ramirez, a.k.a. “ERRE,” examine the lines that divide — and the new identities they create.
L.A’s Museum of Contemporary Art faces a unionization drive. Influential architect Ray Kappe dies. And more essential arts stories from a busy week.
Raymond Kappe was founding director of the Southern California Institute of Architecture, and his designs advanced the benefits of green building.
Los Angeles is changing so fast. There’s so much new development as bulldozers erase L.A.'s low-slung past. Memory keepers record what we’re losing.
Los Angeles artist Oscar Tuazon is rethinking the energy efficient dwellings of the 1960s and ‘70s for this era of water and climate crises.
This year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial explores the real-life consequences of urban inequity — such as the explosive protests in Chile and Hong Kong.
Six executives for Houston-based Citgo have been held in Venezuelan prisons for more than two years without trial.More Coverage
The sudden jump reflects a change in counting methods that now includes many sick people who were previously uncounted.
The planned $100-million offseason renovation of Dodger Stadium continues with the March 26 opening day fast approaching.
In an area of L.A. with large Asian and Latino populations, reactions to the outbreak are varied.More Coverage
The Lakers accomplished three goals with a win over Denver: Gain a mental edge over the Nuggets, increase their conference lead and hit the break on a high note.
It’s difficult to stay current on the regulations governing e-bikes in national and state parks. How do you know? Ask lots and lots of questions.
A new report identified at least 50 additional fatalities that medical experts and lawyers have linked to the Camp fire.
