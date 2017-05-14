5 arts picks: Matthew Bourne, 'Drum Summit,' Trump's wall and more

What to see in the days ahead? We surveyed Times critics, staff writers and contributors for these highlights to mark on your arts calendar.

1. Matthew Bourne’s ‘Early Adventures’

The choreographer turns back the clock by presenting three pieces from early in his career, before he turned the dance world upside down with his male “Swan Lake.” It’s a chance to refresh yourself with Bourne before the American premiere of his “The Red Shoes” in the fall. May 18-21 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills. (310) 746-4000. www.thewallis.org. — Laura Bleiberg

2. ‘Drum Summit: Music of Reich’

Jacaranda Percussion Ensemble’s new music series devotes a program to Steve Reich: “Music for Mallet Instruments, Voices and Organ” and his ecstatic “Drumming.” May 20 at First Presbyterian Church, Santa Monica. (213) 483-0216. www.jacarandamusic.org. — Richard S. Ginell

3. Kahane’s farewell

Jeffrey Kahane wraps up 20 seasons as music director of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra with a world premiere by Christopher Cerrone, the Mozart Piano Concerto No. 27 and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9. May 20 at the Alex Theatre, Glendale; May 21 at Royce Hall, UCLA. (213) 622-7001. www.laco.org. — Richard S. Ginell

4. ‘In Flagrante’

“Now Then: Chris Killip and the Making of In Flagrante” consists of 50 Killip photographs from the Getty’s permanent collection documenting the effects of deindustrialization on working-class communities in northern England. Opens May 23 at the Getty Center, Los Angeles. (310) 440-7300. www.getty.edu — Deborah Vankin

5. ‘Building the Wall’

The Fountain Theatre has extended to June 18 Robert Schenkkan’s theatrical response to President Trump’s immigration proposals. It’s a new play that proves just how quickly a talented dramatist can transform headlines into protest art. Fountain Theatre, Los Angeles. (323) 663-1525. www.FountainTheatre.com. — Charles McNulty

