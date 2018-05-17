What 'My Fair Lady' and 'Carousel' bring to Broadway that 'Mean Girls' does not

Historians of the musical often point to the moment when Broadway songwriting and popular radio parted company as the beginning of a long decline that has only recently been turned around by Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Hamilton." Call this the Blame It On the Beatles theory. But the problem with "Mean Girls" isn't that the music is too niche. It's that it's hard to imagine anyone choosing to listen to this clamorous Broadway pop beyond the pool of adolescent theater rats dying to be cast in the show.