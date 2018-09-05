Jason Alexander directed Karen Zacarias' 'Native Gardens' — but he dreams of Barry Manilow

It's a “message-y” play hidden in a lighthearted comedy of manners. All the “-isms” are represented in this play at some point — racism, sexism, ageism — but none of them are racist or sexist or ageist. They're four good people who are faced with what we are all faced with to a certain degree: what I call "differentism," this quiet thing about wanting to be in the same place, but being a little bit different. When you live in an apartment building in New York and your next door neighbor, whom you share that thin wall with, is the nicest person in the world but she gets up at 6 o'clock in the morning to go to work and the first thing she does is put on her high heels, and you go, "I work at night and those high heels are clopping right through my wall." Those small adjustments in the day-to-day craziness of living your life are a lot to ask of someone who just happens to be your neighbor. The reality of those asks and answers are where the comedy comes from.