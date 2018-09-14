From 'Game of Thrones' to Geffen Playhouse: Why top TV director Matt Shakman has returned to theater

“I was working on ‘Game of Thrones’ in Ireland and Spain for 6½ months, and I missed half of my daughter’s first year of her life,” he says. “The work now in film and TV is increasingly away from Los Angeles, which means that I have been increasingly away from home at the time when I want to be at home the most. Having a foothold here like the Geffen allows me to be around for her more while at the same time doing something that I love to do, theater.”