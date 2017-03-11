Broadway in L.A.: Dates for 10 shows, including 'American in Paris,' 'Mormon' and, yes, 'Hamilton'

Did someone say “Hamilton”? You’ll have to wait till summer’s end for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical to arrive. But in the meantime, several other nationally touring productions come to local stages.

March 21-April 2

“Finding Neverland”

The life and times of “Peter Pan” creator J.M. Barrie are recalled in this musical adaptation of the 2004 film that starred Johnny Depp.

Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org

March 22-April 9 and April 25-May 7

“An American in Paris”

The Tony-winning musical, with songs by George and Ira Gershwin, is based on the 1951 Gene Kelly-Leslie Caron film about a World War II veteran turned aspiring painter who romances a young French woman.

Begins March 22 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. (800) 982-2787, www.hollywoodpantages.com. Begins April 25 at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org

April 4-May 17

“Into the Woods”

Fiasco Theater re-imagines the Tony-winning James Lapine-Stephen Sondheim musical inspired by classic fairy tales.

Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. (213) 972-4400, www.centertheatregroup.org

May 2-21 and May 30-June 11

“The Bodyguard”

Deborah Cox and Judson Mills star in this musical adaptation of the 1992 Whitney Houston-Kevin Costner film about a music diva and the former Secret Service agent hired to protect her.

Begins May 2 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. (800) 982-2787, www.hollywoodpantages.com. Begins May 30 at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org

May 16-June 24

“Jersey Boys”

Tony-winning musical about the 1960s chart-toppers Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. (213) 972-4400, www.centertheatregroup.org

May 30-July 9

“The Book of Mormon”

A mismatched pair of Mormon missionaries are shipped off to Africa in this off-color Tony-winning musical comedy from the creators of “South Park.”

Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. (800) 982-2787, www.hollywoodpantages.com

Aug. 1-6

“Fun Home”

Currently onstage at the Ahmanson, this Tony-winning musical fable based on Alison Bechdel’s bestselling graphic-novel-style memoir about a young girl coming of age in a dysfunctional family will be back for an encore.

Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org​​​​​​​

Aug. 2-Sept. 2 and Sept. 12-17

“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”

Britain’s National Theatre stages Simon Stephens’ Tony-winning adaptation of Mark Haddon’s bestselling novel about an autistic teen entangled in a mystery.

Begins Aug. 2 at the Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. (213) 972-4400, www.centertheatregroup.org. Begins Sept. 12 at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org​​​​​​​

Aug. 11-Dec. 30 and May 8-27, 2018

“Hamilton”

Miranda’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning hip-hop musical about the savvy but ill-fated Founding Father finally finds its way to Southern California.

Begins Aug. 11 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. (800) 982-2787. www.hollywoodpantages.com. Begins May 8 at Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. (714) 556-2787, www.scfta.org.

Sept. 15-Oct. 1

“The Red Shoes”

Matthew Bourne’s stage adaptation of the fantastical 1948 Powell and Pressburger film (itself based on the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale about an ambitious dancer) has its U.S. premiere.

Ahmanson Theatre, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. (213) 972-4400, www.centertheatregroup.org