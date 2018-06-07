Tina Fey leads the 'Mean Girls' charge at the Tony Awards

Fey earned kudos for masterfully adapting her 15-year-old film into a fresh musical that keeps pace with teen culture. Land lines may have gone the way of Lindsay Lohan’s career, but the story of “Mean Girls” has gotten a nimble refresh with texting, sexting, tagging and hashtagging. The movie’s cult fans still get the catchphrases they want, but Fey also brings in loads of new wit, wisdom and one-liners.