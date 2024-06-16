The 2024 Tony Awards winners list: live updates
The first Tony Awards of 2024 have been handed out, and the musicals “Merrily We Roll Along” and “Suffs” and the play “Stereophonic” notched early wins in the pre-telecast ceremony.
The question still remains: What will happen in the biggest categories to be announced in prime time? Will “Hell’s Kitchen,” the Alicia Keys musical based on her upbringing in New York, capture the night’s biggest prize, and can David Adjmi’s “Stereophonic” win best play? Those two productions have a leading 13 nominations apiece heading into Sunday night’s ceremony, but Broadway’s biggest night has a long list of contenders, including a lot of Hollywood star power: Eddie Redmayne for “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” Jessica Lange and Jim Parsons for “Mother Play,” Rachel McAdams for “Mary Jane,” Leslie Odom Jr. for “Purlie Victorious,” Daniel Radcliffe for “Merrily We Roll Along,” Sarah Paulson and Corey Stoll for “Appropriate,” Liev Schreiber for “Doubt: A Parable”and Jeremy Strong for “An Enemy of the People.”
Ariana DeBose is hosting the ceremony at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York. Check back here for the latest winners as they’re announced. Want to watch? Here’s how to join the show live or stream it on demand later.
Below you will find the winners list, which we are updating in real time:
Best book of a musical
Kristoffer Diaz, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Bekah Brunstetter, “The Notebook”
Adam Rapp and Justin Levine, “The Outsiders”
WINNER — Shaina Taub, “Suffs”
Rick Elice, “Water for Elephants”
Best orchestrations
Timo Andres, “Illinoise”
Will Butler and Justin Craig, “Stereophonic”
Justin Levine, Matt Hinkley and Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance), “The Outsiders”
Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, “Hell’s Kitchen”
WINNER — Jonathan Tunick, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Best choreography
Annie-B Parson, “Here Lies Love”
Camille A. Brown, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, “The Outsiders”
WINNER — Justin Peck, “Illinoise”
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, “Water for Elephants”
L.A.’s Mark Taper Forum will reopen, but does Center Theatre Group have a sustainable path forward?
CTG Artistic Director Snehal Desai and Managing Director Meghan Pressman lay out a tentative road map for recovery, including the reopening of one of the city’s most important stages.
Best scenic design of a play
dots, “Appropriate”
dots, “An Enemy of the People”
Derek McLane, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
David Zinn, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
WINNER — David Zinn, “Stereophonic”
Best scenic design of a musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, “The Outsiders”
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Takeshi Kata, “Water for Elephants”
David Korins, “Here Lies Love”
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, “Lempicka”
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, “Back to the Future: The Musical”
WINNER — Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best costume design of a play
Dede Ayite, “Appropriate”
WINNER — Dede Ayite, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Enver Chakartash, “Stereophonic”
Emilio Sosa, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
David Zinn, “An Enemy of the People”
Best costume design of a musical
Dede Ayite, “Hell’s Kitchen”
WINNER — Linda Cho, “The Great Gatsby”
David Israel Reynoso, “Water for Elephants”
Tom Scutt, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Paul Tazewell, “Suffs”
Best lighting design of a play
Isabella Byrd, “An Enemy of the People”
Amith Chandrashaker, “Prayer for the French Republic”
Jiyoun Chang, “Stereophonic”
WINNER — Jane Cox, “Appropriate”
Natasha Katz, “Grey House”
Best lighting design of a musical
Brandon Stirling Baker, “Illinoise”
Isabella Byrd, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Natasha Katz, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Bradley King and David Bengali, “Water for Elephants”
WINNER — Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim, “The Outsiders”
Inside ‘Moonlight’ writer Tarell Alvin McCraney’s inaugural Geffen Playhouse season
The Geffen Playhouse’s 2024-25 season lineup includes premieres by Sara Porkalob, a.k. payne and Jake Brasch, plus a 20th anniversary staging of artistic director Tarell Alvin McCraney’s ‘The Brothers Size.’
Best play
“Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
“Prayer for the French Republic”
“Stereophonic”
“Mary Jane”
“Mother Play”
Best musical
“Hell’s Kitchen”
“Illinoise”
“The Outsiders”
“Suffs”
“Water for Elephants”
Review: ‘Illinoise,’ based on Sufjan Stevens’ concept album, clears a fresh Broadway path
Choreographer and director Justin Peck brings an athletic grace to a new, category-defying Broadway musical spun from a Sufjan Stevens album. The singing? It’s gorgeous
Best revival of a play
“Appropriate”
“An Enemy of the People”
“Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
Best revival of a musical
“Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
“Gutenberg! The Musical!”
“Merrily We Roll Along”
“The Who’s Tommy”
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Eden Espinosa, “Lempicka”
Maleah Joi Moon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Kelli O’Hara, “Days of Wine and Roses”
Maryann Plunkett, “The Notebook”
Gayle Rankin, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Brody Grant, “The Outsiders”
Jonathan Groff, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Dorian Harewood, “The Notebook”
Brian D’Arcy James, “Days of Wine and Roses”
Eddie Redmayne, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Betsy Aidem, “Prayer for the French Republic”
Jessica Lange, “Mother Play”
Rachel McAdams, “Mary Jane”
Sarah Paulson, “Appropriate”
Amy Ryan, “Doubt: A Parable”
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
William Jackson Harper, “Uncle Vanya”
Leslie Odom Jr., “Purlie Victorious”
Liev Schreiber, “Doubt: A Parable”
Jeremy Strong, “An Enemy of the People”
Michael Stuhlbarg, “Patriots”
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
“Days of Wine and Roses”
Music & Lyrics: Adam Guettel
“Here Lies Love”
Music: David Byrne and Fatboy Slim
Lyrics: David Byrne
“The Outsiders”
Music & Lyrics: Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine
“Stereophonic”
Music & Lyrics: Will Butler
“Suffs”
Music & Lyrics: Shaina Taub
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Will Brill, “Stereophonic”
Eli Gelb, “Stereophonic”
Jim Parsons, “Mother Play”
Tom Pecinka, “Stereophonic”
Corey Stoll, “Appropriate”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, “Doubt: A Parable”
Juliana Canfield, “Stereophonic”
Celia Keenan-Bolger, “Mother Play”
Sarah Pidgeon, “Stereophonic”
Kara Young, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Roger Bart, “Back to the Future: The Musical”
Joshua Boone, “The Outsiders”
Brandon Victor Dixon, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Sky Lakota-Lynch, “The Outsiders”
Daniel Radcliffe, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Steven Skybell, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Shoshana Bean, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Amber Iman, “Lempicka”
Nikki M. James, “Suffs”
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, “Monty Python’s Spamalot”
Kecia Lewis, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Lindsay Mendez, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Bebe Neuwirth, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Best sound design of a play
Justin Ellington and Stefania Bulbarella, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Leah Gelpe, “Mary Jane”
Tom Gibbons, “Grey House”
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, “Appropriate”
Ryan Rumery, “Stereophonic”
Best sound design of a musical
M.L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, “Here Lies Love”
Kai Harada, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Nick Lidster for Autograph, “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club”
Gareth Owen, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Cody Spencer, “The Outsiders”
Best direction of a play
Daniel Aukin, “Stereophonic”
Anne Kauffman, “Mary Jane”
Kenny Leon, “Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch”
Lila Neugebauer, “Appropriate”
Whitney White, “Jaja’s African Hair Braiding”
Best direction of a musical
Maria Friedman, “Merrily We Roll Along”
Michael Greif, “Hell’s Kitchen”
Leigh Silverman, “Suffs”
Jessica Stone, “Water for Elephants”
Danya Taymor, “The Outsiders”
Why the Tony-winning author of ‘A Strange Loop’ wants to upend the American musical
A conversation with Michael R. Jackson, whose Tony-winning musical “A Strange Loop” is having its Los Angeles premiere at the Ahmanson Theatre.
With Aubrey Plaza, John Turturro and Dianne Wiest on its stages, new musicals from Alicia Keys and Stephen Sondheim and critically hailed new plays by Annie Baker and David Adjmi, downtown upstaged midtown.
More to Read
The biggest entertainment stories
Get our big stories about Hollywood, film, television, music, arts, culture and more right in your inbox as soon as they publish.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.