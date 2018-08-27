'Wildlife Photographer of the Year': 99 images of wonder, drama and fragility in our natural world

The picture is part of the exhibition “Wildlife Photographer of the Year,” on loan from the Natural History Museum in London and on view through Jan. 6 at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County. The 99 images — organized into categories such as animal behaviors, documentary and young photographer — were picked by a panel of judges as part of an annual competition by the same name. Each is displayed 3 feet by 3 feet, backlighted in a dark room.