The week ahead in L.A. classical music, July 23-30: The 20th iPalpiti Festival and more

iPalpiti Orchestral Ensemble of International Laureates Works by Schubert and Mahler. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Dr., Aliso Viejo. Sun., 2 p.m. $29-$39. (949) 480-4278.

SummerFest 17 Piano Trio Céleste performs works by Beethoven, Mozart, et al., in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Sundays Live iPalpiti Festival soloists perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Symphony in the Cities Pacific Symphony performs works by Bach, Bernstein, Sousa, Johann Strauss II and John Williams. Mike Ward Community Park Woodbridge, 20 Lake Road, Irvine. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799.

iPalpiti Orchestra & Soloists Selections to be announced. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Tue., 7:30 p.m. Free. (310) 377-6771.

Pasadena Summer Youth Chamber Orchestra Bernard Herrmann’s theme from “Psycho,” Copland’s “Hoe-down” from “Rodeo” and more. Memorial Park, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Tue., 6 p.m. Free. www.psycochamberorch.org.

Shaham Plays Williams Violinist Gil Shaham joins the LA Phil under guest conductor Stéphane Denève for John Williams’ Violin Concerto; program also includes Williams’ “Sound the Bells!” and Respighi’s “The Pines of Rome” and “The Fountains of Rome.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

iPalpiti Soloists Works by Dohnanyi and Tchaikovsky. Greystone Mansion, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $40. (310) 205-0511.

iPalpiti Soloists Works by Schubert. Powell Library Rotunda, UCLA, Election Walk, Westwood. Thu., noon. Free. (310) 205-0511.

Tchaikovsky & Liszt Guest conductor Rafael Payare leads the LA Phil in Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, plus Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

Edendale Up Close Concerts Clarinetist James Sullivan joins violinist Jacqueline Suzuki and cellist Derek Stein for works by Bach, Handel, Beethoven, et al. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.

iPalpiti Orchestral Ensemble of International Laureates 20th-anniversary gala is followed by a concert featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven and Mahler. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 6 and 8 p.m. Gala and concert, $400; concert only, $10-$180. (800) 745-3000.

Michael Feinstein Sings and Swings Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops salute Bobby Darin, Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, et al. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.

An Afternoon in Old Vienna With Judith Hill The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter joins California Philharmonic for standards and original songs; program also includes works by Brahms, Bruckner and Johann Strauss II. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $30-$112. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Coloratura soprano Jessie Tisdale and pianist Daniel Faltus perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.