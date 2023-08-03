De Los weekend guide: Pay tribute to Art Laboe, enjoy a taste of Ecuador

August has arrived, and while that signals summer’s home stretch, it also means festivals and concerts are in full swing. Sway to the tunes of Natalia Lafourcade, relive “oldies but goodies” at the Art Laboe tribute, or taste foods from Ecuador or El Salvador at local fests. Here is a list of things to do this weekend.

Music, comedy and dance

Natalia Lafourcade: The Mexican singer arrives this week with two Los Angeles shows that should delight her large fan base. The singer will be headlining solo shows that highlight her deep catalog. Expect hits like “Hasta la raíz” along with other pop and traditional Mexican tunes. Shows run Thursday and Friday at the Greek Theatre. Tickets start at $35.

Dance DTLA: Want to learn a new dance move or two? Stop by the Music Center in downtown L.A. this Friday for its Afro-Cuban Rumba & Cuban Rhythms Night . Instructors Kati Hernandez and DJ Warapo will lead the dance lessons with easy-to-follow steps. No dance experience is necessary. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.

A tribute to Art Laboe: Dublab and Hello Stranger will host a tribute concert in celebration of the late DJ Art Laboe at this weekend’s Grand Performances. The beloved Laboe helped introduce rock and R&B to Los Angeles radio stations and famously coined the phrase “Oldies but Goodies.” The concert will feature performances by DJ’s Ruben Molina, Norman Carter (The Delfonics), Diamond Ortiz, Irene Diaz, Moniquea and more. The free event begins at 6 p.m. Saturday at the California Plaza in downtown L.A. RSVP here .

Art Laboe at KDAY studio. (JoMo for Art Laboe)

Spanish Aqui Presents: Can’t decide between a stand-up comedy show, poetry readings or musical performances? Why not attend all three at Spanish Aqui’s Hot Girl Summer show at the Paramount in Boyle Heights. The lineup features comedian Cristela, poet Yesika Salgado and many more acts. General admission is $22.66 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Chicano Batman and more: The Hollywood Bowl on Sunday will bring together three acts with very different styles. Chicano Batman unites the rhythms of the Latino communities of Los Angeles: soul, AfroCuban rumbas and jazz funk. Portugal. The Man reached the top of charts with its hit “Feel it Still” and has maintained its distinct sound that mixes modern rock, electronic and R&B. Also Say She She is inspired by the classic hits of Nile Rodgers and Chic. Tickets start at $39.

Reggeaton-landia: Ooh, move your body girl as you get ready to jam out with Nina Sky, Kiko el Crazy, Mariah Angeliq and more reggaeton artists at Reggaetonlandia . The concert at downtown L.A.’s Pershing Square begins at 2 p.m. Saturday and will also feature food trucks, art vendors and bars. The 21 and over event is free, with VIP tickets available for $20, but be sure to RSVP as the venue has limited capacity.

Food and drinks

The Taste of Ecuador: Come with an empty stomach to enjoy llapingachos or hornado at the Taste of Ecuador for its 23rd annual celebration at Placita Olvera in downtown L.A. The family-friendly festival will feature Ecuadorian food, music and artisan crafts. The event is free with RSVP and kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Peruvian Crawl: Last year, Peru was named a leading culinary destination in the world. And as De Los contributor Diosa Femme wrote, locally, the city of Downey should be considered a hub for its Peruvian restaurants. Go for some polla a la brasa at Toyito’s Rotisserie Chicken , ceviche at El Salto del Fraile , papa a la huancaina at Fernando’s Peruvian Restaurant , or pan con chicharrón at Parrilla’s Cholito Restaurant for breakfast. You can’t go wrong with any Peruvian dish!

Toyito’s Rotisserie Chicken on the 8500 block of Paramount Boulevard in Downey on July 28. (Raul Roa / De Los)

Family friendly

El Dia Del Salvadoreño: The Salvadoran community will come together to celebrate culture and traditions in Los Angeles this weekend. Dance to live cumbia outdoors, taste typical Salvadoran dishes or bring the kids to enjoy the carnival rides. The free festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Bridgefest: The party is back to celebrate the 6th Street Viaduct, which opened last year to much anticipation. All weekend long, participating businesses in the Arts District and Boyle Heights will host happy hour specials and live entertainment. The official celebration takes place Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. on the 6th Street bridge. Enjoy art, food, family activities and entertainment including headliner Ozomatli. No tickets are required for entry, but you can RSVP here for updates.

Long Beach Pride: Come down to Long Beach for its 40th annual Pride festival and parade. The weekendlong event will feature three stages with live music from Mya, Laura Leon, La Diva Lucia Mendez, Edith Marquez and more. There will also be a food court featuring dishes from local spots, arts and crafts vendors, drag shows and giveaways. Ticket prices range from $40 for a single-day ticket to $160 for VIP the whole weekend.

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

L.A. Times en español staff writer Tommy Calle contributed to this story.