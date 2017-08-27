The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Aug. 27-Sept. 3: John Williams with the L.A. Phil and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Guitarist Gregg Goodhart performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Flutist Susan Greenberg, et al., perform works by Kuhlau and Reger. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Topanga Symphony 36th season opener features Beethoven’s Symphony No. 8, Brahms’ Tragic Overture, and Bruch’s Violin Concerto in G minor with violinist Aubree Oliverson. Topanga Community House, 1440 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Sun., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.topangasymphony.com.

Joshua Bell & the Los Angeles Philharmonic The violinist joins the orchestra under guest conductor Bramwell Tovey for Edouard Lalo’s “Symphonie espagnole”; program also includes Stravinsky’s “Fireworks” and “Petrushka.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

All-Beethoven Tovey and the L.A. Phil perform the composer’s Symphony No. 3, “Eroica,” and Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Pierre-Laurent Aimard. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$154. (323) 850-2000.

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies The composer-conductor leads the L.A. Phil in selections from his many classic movie scores, presented with film clips. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$196. (323) 850-2000.

Under the Oaks Cellist Andrew Shulman, et al., perform chamber music from the Baroque era to the present day. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $20. (310) 455-3723.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Classical guitarist Olivia Chiang performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live The Emerson Trio performs works by Beethoven and Ives. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.