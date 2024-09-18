‘SNL’ announces first Season 50 hosts, musical guests: Jean Smart, Chappell Roan, more

Jean Smart at the Emmys on Sunday after her win for lead actress in a comedy for “Hacks.” She’ll follow it up as “Saturday Night Live” guest host for the first episode of Season 50.

Jean Smart, fresh off her latest Emmy win for “Hacks,” will be the guest host for the opening episode of Season 50 of “Saturday Night Live,” which returns to NBC on Sept. 28.

It’s the first time the actor has hosted the sketch show. Joining her in making their “SNL” debut will be musical guest Jelly Roll, the country and hip-hop artist whose latest album, “Beautifully Broken,” is out Oct. 11. (Jelly Roll also appeared at the Emmys, performing during the in memoriam segment.)

The following weeks will see a who’s who from the worlds of comedy, music and movies, including host Nate Bargatze on Oct. 5, who most recently hosted last season; Ariana Grande on Oct. 12, who appeared last season as musical guest; Michael Keaton on Oct. 19; and John Mulaney on Nov. 2, the final episode before Election Day on Nov. 4. Musical guests include Coldplay, Stevie Nicks, Billie Eilish and breakout pop star Chappell Roan.

Advertisement

The landmark season arrives in the midst of the presidential campaign between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, sure to be fodder for a series long known for its politically themed cold opens and parodies of major political figures. Maya Rudolph is reported to be playing Harris on the series this season, though the news hasn’t been officially confirmed by show representatives. Most recently, cast member James Austin Johnson has portrayed Trump.