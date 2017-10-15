The week ahead in L.A. dance, Oct. 15-22: Akram Khan Company, Invertigo Dance Theatre and more

Alice in Wonderland Festival Ballet Theatre presents a family-friendly take on Lewis Carroll’s fantasy tale. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 2 p.m. $39-$45. (949) 854-4646.

Electrogynous Multimedia exploration of femininity, masculinity and blackness; part of the LAX Festival. The Bootleg Theater, 2220 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $20. (213) 446-9556.

Granite Rocks Crumble New works and repertoire by Deborah Brockus and guest choreographers. Diavolo Space, the Brewery Arts Complex, 616 Moulton Ave., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. $10-$25. www.BrockusRED.org

Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra The company performs “Chopiniana (Les Sylphides),” “The Swan,” “Schéhérazade” and “Le Spectre de la Rose.” Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Until the Lions An excerpt from the ancient Sanskrit epic “The Mahabharata” is retold through Indian classical dance and contemporary dance in this U.S. premiere from choreographer Akram Khan and company. The Culver Studios, 9336 Washington Blvd., Culver City. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20 and up. (213) 972-0711.

Inferno American Contemporary Ballet revisits Dante’s tale. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Oct. 28. $40-$80. (213) 304-3408.

Martini Ballet Anaheim Ballet celebrates the tiki-bar lounge scene of the 1970s. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Samueli Theater, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Love on the Floor With Cheryl Burke (“Dancing With the Stars”) and Olympic ice-dancing champions Meryl Davis and Charlie White. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $49 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Pushing Dance Boundaries Los Angeles Ballet performs Balanchine’s “The Four Temperaments,” plus works by Alejandro Cerrudo and Menghan Lou. The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 7:30 p.m. (also in Redondo Beach, Oct. 28). $31-$99; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

The Seasons Kenneth Walker Dance Project performs. El Camino College, Marsee Auditorium, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sat., 8 p.m. $22 and up. (800) 832-2787.

Forever Flamenco With dancers Leilah Broukhimand Manuel Gutierrez. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525.

Invertigo Dance Theatre The company celebrates its 10th anniversary with a program that includes two new works. The Moss Theatre, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 6 p.m. $20-$125. (424) 229-2141.

See the Music / Hear the Dance New York City Ballet principal dancers Maria Kowrowski and Jared Angle join student musicians to Christopher Wheeldon’s “Liturgy” set to music by Arvo Pärt. Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $7.50-$35. (213) 621-1050.