Traffic rocker Dave Mason cancels tour to begin treatment for ‘serious heart condition’

Traffic musician Dave Mason, who has canceled his tour over a health concern, vows that he’ll “be back, and better than ever” next year.

Dave Mason, a Traffic founding member and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is taking a break from music to focus on his health.

The 78-year-old English musician announced Monday he has canceled his Traffic Jam 2024 tour of the West Coast to begin treatment for a “serious heart condition” that “requires immediate attention.” Mason shared news of the tour cancellation on social media and on his website.

Mason’s team of medical experts “advised against all tour activity,” the rocker’s missive said. The cancellation news came down days after Mason modified his original tour plans to accommodate his health needs. Mason said last week on Instagram that his tour would kick off in Santa Barbara, instead of playing the first couple of shows in Phoenix and Las Vegas. The decision was made “under the advice of doctors,” the statement said.

In April, the guitarist — who has collaborated with Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac and other music giants — rescheduled a show in Cincinnati due to laryngitis.

The “Feelin’ Alright” and “We Just Disagree” artist will undergo heart surgery, Monday’s announcement said. His team and loved ones “are expecting a successful recovery.” Mason’s tour will resume in 2025.

“I’m heartbroken to have to cancel these dates, but it’s Doctor’s orders,” Mason said in the statement. “I’ll be back, and better than ever, in 2025.”

Mason celebrated his birthday in May, writing on Instagram that he is “pleasantly amazed, mainly for the simple gift of breath — evidence I’m still here.” The singer-songwriter began his career as a teenager and in 1967 formed Traffic with Jim Capaldi, Steve Winwood and Chris Wood.

The musician added: “Not one day goes by without a little laugh about it all and a lot of gratitude for you and a life in music.”