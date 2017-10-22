The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Oct. 22-29: Berlioz, Philip Glass and more

Classical

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Chicago Symphony Orchestra Riccardo Muti leads the orchestra in Brahms’ Symphonies Nos. 2 and 3. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $54-$162. (323) 850-2000.

The Consul Long Beach Opera stages Gian Carlo Menotti’s musical thriller; soprano Patricia Racette stars. Centinela Valley Center for the Arts, 14901 S. Inglewood Ave., Lawndale. Sun., 2:30 p.m. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.

Escher String Quartet with Guitarist Jason Vieaux Works by Bach, Boccherini, Mozart, et al. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.

The Harmonious World of Telemann Period-instrument ensemble Con Gioia salutes the 18th-century German composer. Neighborhood Unitarian Universalist Church, 301 N. Orange Grove Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 5 p.m. $12-$30. www.congioia.org.

Interplay Concert A string quartet from Pacific Symphony and a cello ensemble from Chapman University perform. Hilbert Museum, 167 N. Atchison St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (714) 755-5799.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Prize-winning pianists perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

The Pearl Fishers Soprano Nino Machaidze stars in LA Opera’s staging of Bizet’s tale about a love triangle in a Far East fishing village. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m.; Wed., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (213) 972-8001.

Restoration Concerts The New Hollywood String Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven, Schumann and Bernard Herrmann. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.

Santa Monica Symphony Season opener features Prokofiev’s Suite from “Romeo and Juliet” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 5. Barnum Hall, Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.

Sundays Live A chamber ensemble from American Youth Symphony plays pieces by Mozart and Brahms. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

The Music Guild Piano Trio Firenze makes its U.S. debut with works by Beethoven and Tchaikovsky. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m. And, Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Brahms & Hillborg Members of the LA Phil play chamber music by Brahms, plus Anders Hillborg’s “Duet” and “Duo”; with pianists Hiroyo Hatsuyama and Kevin Kwan Loucks. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Sounding Limits: The Music of Pascale Criton U.S. premiere of works by the contemporary French composer. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Tue., 8:30 p.m. $16, $20. (213) 237-2800.

Michael Dressen Trio The electro-acoustic chamber ensemble performs with flutist/composer Nicole Mitchell. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Thu., 8 p.m. $14, $30. (949) 854-4646.

Piano Spheres Pianist-composer Milen Kirov performs. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Thu., 8 p.m. $10; students, free. (626) 683-6883.

Trio Voronezh The ensemble plays classical works, etc., arranged for Russian folk instruments. Théâtre Raymond Kabbaz, Le Lycee Francais de Los Angeles, 10361 W. Pico Blvd., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 286-0553.

Los Angeles Baroque Players Period instrument ensemble plays pieces by Bach, Telemann, et al. Trinity Lutheran Church, 997 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. Also, Contrapuntal Recital Hall, 655 N. Bundy Dr., L.A. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $5-$30. (323) 254-9613.

The Monkey’s Paw and The Medium Pacific Opera Project pairs L.A.-based composer Brooke deRosa’s new musical terror tale with Menotti’s supernatural thriller. Highland Park Ebell Club, 131 S. Avenue 57, L.A. Fri.-Sat., next Tue., 8 p.m.; also in Santa Monica, Nov. 3-5. $20, $25; tables, $65 and $125. (323) 739-6122.

Susan Svercek The pianist performs Messiaen’s Holocaust-themed work “Quartet for the End of Time” and more. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (626) 683-6883.

Symphonie Fantastique Principal guest conductor Susanna Mälkki leads the LA Phil in the Berlioz favorite plus the composer’s “Queen Mab” Scherzo, and the U.S. premiere of Luca Francesconi’s “Duende — The Dark Notes” featuring violinist Leila Josefowicz. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$188. (323) 850-2000.

Classical Guitar with Paul Galbraith Works by Bach, Haydn, Albéniz, et al. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sat., 8 p.m. $32, $40. (949) 480-4278.

Dracula Philip Glass and Kronos Quartet perform the composer’s own score to accompany a screening of the 1931 vampire tale starring Bela Lugosi. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $59 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Friends of Music Organist Alison Luedecke performs. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (626) 793-2191.

Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Season opener features Bach’s Brandenburg Concerti Nos. 1 & 5 plus West Coast premieres from Stephen Hartke and Gabriella Smith. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 10 p.m. Also, First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.