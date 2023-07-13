The De Los weekend guide: A roundup of things to do in L.A.

If you’re from L.A. or you’ve been to L.A., you know summer is arguably the best time for events in the city. From live music to night food markets, here are some fun things you won’t want to miss this weekend.

Music and art

CaminArte at Espacio 1839 in Boyle Heights will host Amapolay, a graphic art collective based in Lima, Peru. The opening art show starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will feature prints and clothes as part of the collective’s tour “De Sur a Norte,” plus other goods from local vendors. While there, make sure to check out Espacio 1839’s T-shirts, books and art from Latino and Indigenous brands and creatives.

Concerts in Levitt Pavilion is back with its 16th summer of live and free performances in the historic MacArthur Park. So bring the entire family and enjoy some live music. Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles aims at making music accessible to everyone. On Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m., they will have an event featuring Los Yesterdays.

Viva Pomona!: The Pomona Music Festival is back for its 11th year at the Glass House. The two-day festival on Saturday and Sunday will feature an array of Latino artists, including veterans and newbies. Passes are required for entrance, so make sure to grab yours in advance.

Dance DTLA: Reggaeton: The Music Center in L.A. hosts free dance events at the Jerry Moss Plaza. Every week features a different dance style with in-person beginner classes and easy-to-follow steps. This Friday, from 7 to 10 p.m., the dance style is reggaeton, with instructor Dennis Guzman and DJs Miz HoneyP and Degruvme.

Advertisement

Latin Sounds: Brasil Brazil: There’s nothing better than having a picnic and enjoying good music. Come hear world-renowned artists at this free event hosted by the L.A. County Museum of Art. On Saturday, members of Brasil Brazil will be performing from 5 to 7 p.m. on the lawn outside of LACMA. Seating is first-come, first-served, so make sure to get there early and bring blankets or chairs.

Food and drinks

The Alameda Night Market is the perfect place to go when you’re looking for something to do on a weekend night. The market features a variety of food trucks and vendors selling fare such as quesa birria tacos and classic Latino antojitos. They are open Friday to Sunday on Main Street in the Arts District.

Trying to find a way to cool down from the summer heat? Take a visit to Mateo’s in Culver City. The menu on this Latino-owned ice cream and snack shop is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. They make everything from scratch and their fresas con crema look delicious.

If you’re looking to grab a drink with friends, take a trip to Bar Flores, a Latina-owned bar on Sunset Boulevard in L.A. Their stunning outdoor venue and vibrant drinks will make you want to share with friends. And you won’t want to miss their Margarita Wednesdays.

Family friendly

Gloria Molina: Celebration of Life: LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes will be hosting a special event honoring the life and contributions of former L.A. County Supervisor Gloria Molina. The longtime Chicana politician and activist broke barriers and inspired generations of women and Latinos. The free event is Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Braceros Day: El Pueblo de Los Angeles will be hosting Braceros Day on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Plaza Kiosko. The event will feature entertainment by the Binational Union of Ex-braceros, honoring the contributions of individuals who were once part of the bracero agricultural workers program.

L.A. is too big for us to know about all of the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.