The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Nov. 26-Dec. 3: Hilary Hahn, Handel's 'Messiah' and more

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Handel’s “Messiah” sing-a-long. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 10 a.m. and noon. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Sundays Live Cellist Andrew Shulman and pianist Fabio Bidini perform works by Beethoven and Rachmaninoff. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

West Side Story The LA Phil under guest conductor David Newman performs Leonard Bernstein’s classic score to accompany a screening of the 1961 musical. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$166. (323) 850-2000.

Germany à la carte Violinist Sarah Thornblade leads a piano trio in German Baroque repertoire in this Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Hancock Park. Thu., 7 p.m. $375. (213) 622-7001.

Pacific Symphony Guest conductor Anu Tali leads the orchestra in Dvorak’s Symphony No. 7, Smetana’s “The Moldau,” and Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F with pianist Xiayin Wang. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.

First Fridays at First Trio Céleste play works for piano and strings by Beethoven, Rachmaninoff and Piazzolla. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.

Hilary Hahn Plays Bernstein The violinist joins guest conductor Miguel Harth-Bedoya and the LA Phil for Bernstein’s “Serenade (after Plato’s “Symposium”)”; program also includes Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 3. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$194. (323) 850-2000.

Angel City Chorale The ensemble presents its 24th annual holiday concert and sing-along. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 7 p.m. $27-$75. (800) 838-3006.

Britten for Christmas de Angelis Vocal Ensemble’s annual holiday concert. Mission Basilica San Juan Capistrano, 31520 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. Sat., 2 p.m. $10-$40. www.deangelisensemble.org

Carols by Candlelight Members of Pacific Chorale perform. Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 2046 Mar Vista Dr., Newport Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$45. (714) 662-2345.

Edendale Up Close Concerts Mandolinist Evan J. Marshall performs works by Brahms, Rossini, et al. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.

Festival of Carols Artist-in-residence Eric Whitacre leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale in sacred and secular favorites. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; also Dec. 9. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.

Symphonies for Youth The LA Phil and a cohort of dancers present a kid-friendly version of Stravinsky’s “The Firebird.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 11 a.m.; also Dec. 9. $22, $26. (323) 850-2000.

Colburn Chamber Music Society Members of the LA Phil’s brass section play pieces by Bach, Elgar, et al. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $9.75-$27. (213) 621-1050.

Handel’s Glorious Messiah Pacific Symphony joins forces with Pacific Chorale and guest soloists to perform the Christmas favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$196. (714) 755-5799.

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus The ensemble is joined by soprano Susan Graham and members of the LA Phil for seasonal favorites by Bach, Vivaldi, et al.; for ages 6 and up. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $20 and up; half-price for children 6-17. (626) 793-4231.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas The musical multimedia holiday show returns. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $59 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Huntington Beach Concert Band performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Furia y Silencio (Fury and Silence) Mexico’s ONIX Ensamble offers an intimate contemporary-classical program that includes U.S. and world premieres in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.

Santa Monica Symphony Holiday concert features Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1, plus Korngold’s Violin Concerto in D featuring violinist. Barnum Hall, Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.

Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.