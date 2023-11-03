12 L.A. happenings to get active in the right way in November

Loewe Preco

(Loewe)

A festive collaboration between Loewe and artist studio Suna Fujita delivers ready-to-wear argyle knits, casual jersey sets, denim and accessories. Known for their playful take on ceramics through the use of animations, Shohei Fujita and Chisato Yamano lend their ultra-cute designs of playful racoons, penguins and bears to the coziest winter wear. Available Nov. 16. loewe.com

Fred Segal store opens in Santa Monica

The Fred Segal store in Santa Monica. (Fred Segal)

Fred Segal brings its selection of luxury and local brands to a beachy storefront in the Wilshire-Montana area. This is Fred Segal’s third location in the L.A. area, with one in Malibu and its flagship location on Sunset. Open now. 1533 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. fredsegal.com

Advertisement

Byredo store opens at South Coast Plaza

(Byredo)

Your favorite Swedish fragrance maker has a new home in South Coast Plaza. The Byredo store will offer all 75 of its signature scents in addition to its collection of home scents, lotions, makeup and accessories. Open now. 3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa. byredo.com

Mario Ayala at David Kordansky Gallery

Mario Ayala, “Emilias Tortas,” 2023, on view in “Rubber Biscuits” at David Kordansky Gallery. (David Kordansky Gallery)

Named after the absurd yet harrowing song by the Chips, “Rubber Biscuit,” Mario Ayala’s exhibition features new surreal, car-shaped canvases and paintings of oil bottles and TV monitors — all references to the culture of automobile painting and commercial signage. On view Nov. 10–Dec. 16. 5130 W. Edgewood Place, Los Angeles. davidkordanskygallery.com

Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Dodger Stadium

(Camp Flog Gnaw)

You already know this is where it’s at. Its first time back in four years, Camp Flog Gnaw returns to Dodger Stadium for a weekend of music, food and carnival rides. The festival, put on by fashion icon Tyler, the Creator, is always a street style spectacular, so do not get caught lacking. This year’s lineup boasts the Hillbillies (Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem), SZA, Clipse, Earl Sweatshirt, Ravyn Lenae, Fuerza Regida, Turnstile, Tyler, the Creator himself and so many more. Nov. 11 and 12. 1000 Vin Scully Ave., Los Angeles. campflognaw.com

Advertisement

Shifting Perspectives: Vertical Cinema at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

Fox Maxy, “Dusty Tapes,” 2023, film still. (Academy Museum Foundation)

A new exhibition at the Academy Museum will explore vertical filmmaking — in which movies are literally filmed in a vertical format — and trace its history from the 1890s to smartphone videos. Three Southern Californian filmmakers will showcase vertical films in the exhibition: “a desert dreams in red” by Zaina Bseiso, “Dusty Tapes” by Fox Maxy and “black man fly” by Walter Thompson-Hernández. On view from Nov. 12-Aug. 4, 2024. 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles. academymuseum.org

Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog) at the Broad

Njideka Akunyili Crosby, “The Beautyful Ones,” series #11, 2023, acrylic, colored pencil, and transfers on paper, 74 1/2 x 47 1/8 inches. (Courtesy the artist, Victoria Miro, and David Zwirner)

“Desire, Knowledge, and Hope (with Smog),” a direct reference to a work by John Baldessari, is an intergenerational conversation that delves into the tension between the idealistic and realistic expectations of living in a big city. In addition to Baldessari’s pieces, the exhibition will feature works across different mediums from Doug Aitken, Lari Pittman, Njideka Akunyili Crosby and Sayre Gomez. On view Nov. 18, 2023–April 7, 2024. 221 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles. thebroad.org

Fowler Textile Museum Sale

(Courtesy of the Fowler Museum)

(Courtesy of the Fowler Museum)

Advertisement

To benefit the Fowler’s programming, the museum is hosting a sale of its incredible collection of global textiles, jewelry, baskets and clothing. The textiles on sale hail from Guatemala, India, Japan and many other countries. Nov. 18. 11 a.m.–4 p.m. 308 Charles E. Young Drive N., Los Angeles. fowler.ucla.edu

“Hughman” by Hugh Hayden at Lisson Gallery

(© Hugh Hayden, Courtesy Lisson Gallery)

In his first solo exhibition in L.A., Hugh Hayden creates new sculptures from rare indigenous timbers, rattan, cast iron, church pews, hair, and souvenir African sculptures and examines their complex histories to address themes of assimilation, agency and acceptance. Nov. 18–Jan. 2024. 1037 N. Sycamore Ave. Los Angeles. lissongallery.com

Madhappy flagship opening

Madhappy is opening a new flagship store in West Hollywood. While shopping the brand’s cozy basics in the 2,800-square-foot space, customers can rest in a conversation pit and snack on goodies from Jon & Vinny’s, Awan and Gjusta in the pantry. Opens Nov. 18. 8906 Melrose Ave. West Hollywood. madhappy.com

Balenciaga fall 2024 show

Bust out the Gotham Cat sunnies, y’all. Spanish house Balenciaga, known in the streets and on the runway for its incredible structural pieces, will make its L.A. runway debut showcasing a new fall 2024 collection. Los Angeles. Dec. 2. balenciaga.com/en-us

“Also Known as SlauCienega: The Photography of Damien Carter” at Context Projects Gallery

“Also Known as Slaucienega” at Context Projects Gallery (Context Projects Gallery)

Advertisement

Photographer Damien Carter debuts with his first solo show at Context Projects Gallery with “Also Known as SlauCienega.” The portmanteau in the show’s title references the intersection where Carter grew up, and in highlighting and memorializing its minute yet potent details, he protects South Los Angeles from the erasure of gentrification. On view through Jan. 24, 2024. 4435 1/2 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles. contextprojects.com

