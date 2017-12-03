The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Dec. 3-10: Angel City Chorale, Pacific Opera Project and more

Classical

Compiled by Matt Cooper

Angel City Chorale The ensemble presents its 24th annual holiday concert and sing-along. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $27-$75. (800) 838-3006.

Colburn Chamber Music Society Members of the LA Phil’s brass section play pieces by Bach, Elgar, et al. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $9.75-$27. (213) 621-1050.

Handel’s Glorious Messiah Pacific Symphony joins forces with Pacific Chorale and guest soloists to perform the Christmas favorite. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$196. (714) 755-5799.

Hilary Hahn Plays Bernstein The violinist joins guest conductor Jonathon Heyward and the LA Phil for Bernstein’s “Serenade (after Plato’s “Symposium”)”; program also includes Stravinsky’s “Firebird” Suite and Glinka’s “Ruslan and Ludmilla” Overture. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$194. (323) 850-2000.

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus The ensemble is joined by soprano Susan Graham and members of the LA Phil for seasonal favorites by Bach, Vivaldi, et al; for ages 6 and up. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $20 and up; half-price for children 6-17. (626) 793-4231.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas The musical multimedia holiday show returns. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 7 p.m. $59 and up. (714) 556-2787.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Huntington Beach Concert Band performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

Furia y Silencio (Fury and Silence) Mexico’s ONIX Ensamble offers an intimate contemporary-classical program that includes U.S. and world premieres in this CAP UCLA presentation. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. $29-$59. (310) 825-2101.

Santa Monica Symphony Holiday concert features Sibelius’ Symphony No. 1, plus Korngold’s Violin Concerto featuring violinist. Barnum Hall, Santa Monica High School, 600 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 395-6330.

Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Fossil Voices Talea Ensemble and soprano Anna Hauf present the West Coast premiere of Pierluigi Billone’s “Face,” and Ensemble Vocatrix performs Hildegard von Bingen’s twelfth-century work “Ordo Virtutum.” Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $12, $27. (213) 260-1632.

The Music Guild The Lyris Quartet performs works by Brahms, Schubert, et al. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m. And, Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.

Bach & Mendelssohn Members of the LA Phil and guest musicians play pieces by Bach, Mendelssohn and composer-humorist Peter Schickele. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.

Eliot Fisk The guitarist performs his transcriptions of Bach’s Cello Suites Nos. 1, 3 and 6. Valley Performing Arts Center, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Wed., 8 p.m. $53. (818) 677-3000.

Glendale Noon Concerts Cellist Derek Stein performs works by Hindemith, Prokofiev, et al. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Colburn Celebrity Recitals The Calder Quartet and guest musicians play pieces by Schubert and Schoenberg, plus the world premiere of Christopher Cerrone’s “Can’t and Won’t.” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.

Holiday Handbell Concert With Crown City Ringers. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado St., Pasadena. Fri., 7:30 p.m. Free; suggested donation, $10-$20. www.crowncityringers.com

La Boheme: AKA “The Hipsters” Pacific Opera Project sets the Puccini classic in contemporary L.A. in a remount of their 2012 production; in Italian with English supertitles. Ebell Club of Highland Park 131 S. Ave 57, L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; ends Dec. 16. $20; tables, $65 and $140. (323) 739-6122.

St. Matthew’s Music Guild Annual holiday concert features works by Bach and Corelli, plus Handel’s “Messiah,” Part I, followed by an audience sing-along on the “Hallelujah” chorus. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.

Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto Pianist Sergio Tiempo joins guest conductor Xian Zhang and the LA Phil for Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1; program also includes Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 6 and Chen Yi’s “Ge Xu (Antiphony).” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$198. (323) 850-2000.

Festival of Carols Artist-in-residence Eric Whitacre leads the Los Angeles Master Chorale in sacred and secular favorites. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.

Hansel & Gretel Philharmonic Society of Orange County presents a family-friendly hour-long version of the Engelbert Humperdinck opera based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 2 p.m. $15 and up. (949) 553-2422.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra LACO violinist Margaret Batjer leads the ensemble in the complete cycle of Bach’s “Brandenburg” Concertos; with harpsichordist Mahan Esfahani. Beckman Auditorium, Caltech, 1200 E. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.