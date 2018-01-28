The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Jan. 28-Feb. 4: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Bernstein's Mass and more

Classical
Compiled by Matt Cooper
Dudamel Conducts Brahms Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Brahms' Symphony No. 1, Stravinsky's "Fireworks," and the world premiere of Joseph Pereira's "Threshold" for Solo Timpani, Two Percussion and Orchestra. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $65-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra West Coast premieres of four new works, plus pieces by Bartok and Mozart. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The Debussy Flute Trio performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live Student ensembles from the Crossroads School's Elizabeth Mandell Music Institute perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Thomas Dausgaard leads the orchestra in Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter," and Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist Menahem Pressler; program also includes selections from Brahms' "Hungarian Dances" and "Liebeslieder Waltzes." Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tue., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Wed., 8 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Bernstein's Mass with Dudamel The LA Phil, Los Angeles Master Chorale and a large cohort of singers, dancers and other musicians join forces to perform Leonard Bernstein's theatrical spectacular about a priest experiencing a crisis of faith. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$225. (323) 850-2000.
Pacific Symphony Brahms' Symphony No. 3 (Sun., select passages only), the West Coast premiere of Paul Chihara's "Wild Wood," and Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2 with pianist Alexander Romanovsky. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.
First Fridays at First! Pianist David Kaplan and actor Sherman Howard perform Richard Strausss' "Enoch Arden," based on a Tennyson poem. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Unicamp Brazilian Cello Ensemble Conductor-less orchestra specializes in the music of Villa-Lobos and other South American composers. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $30 and up; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
Candide Kelsey Grammer and Christine Ebersole star in LA Opera's staging of the Leonard Bernstein operetta based on Voltaire's classic satire. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 18. $18 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Fledermaus: The Bat-Man's Revenge – Opera for Kids! Pacific Symphony puts a comic-book spin on Johann Strauss II's comic opera. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $25 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Long Beach Symphony Classical guitarist Pepe Romero joins the orchestra for a Spanish-themed program that includes Bizet's "Carmen" Suites Nos. 1& 2 and Rimsky-Korsakov's "Capriccio espagnol." Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd, Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up; students, $10. (562) 436-3203.
Vicente Chamber Orchestra Schubert's Italian Overture, Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, and Schumann's Piano Concerto with pianist Noah Simon. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $20; students, free. www.vicentechamberorchestra.com
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Orange County Cello Ensemble performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live The Capitol Ensemble and guest artists perform works by Schubert and Brahms. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.