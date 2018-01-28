The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Jan. 28-Feb. 4: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, Bernstein's Mass and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Thomas Dausgaard leads the orchestra in Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter," and Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist Menahem Pressler; program also includes selections from Brahms' "Hungarian Dances" and "Liebeslieder Waltzes." Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Tue., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Wed., 8 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.