The week ahead in L.A. classical music, March 11-18: Los Angeles Master Chorale, the Music Guild and more

Calder Quartet Works by Beethoven and Webern. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 4 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Camerata Pacifica Works by Penderecki, Saariaho, Satoh and Bruce. Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. $50 and up. (805) 884-8410.
Colburn@Soka Young violinist Fabiola Kim performs works by Beethoven, et al. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $16, $20. (949) 480-4278.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series offers an all-French program of works for piano and strings by Saint-Saëns, Franck and Chausson. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Junior chamber music showcase. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Second Sundays at Two Violinist Glenn Dicterow leads USC faculty members and students in Franck's Piano Quintet in F minor. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Yuga Cohler leads the Young Musicians Foundation Debut Chamber Orchestra in works by Beethoven, Ravel and Matthew Aucoin. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Yamato — The Drummers of Japan Traditional wadaiko drumming. The Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sun., 3 p.m. $23-$63. (818) 677-3000.
The Music Guild Pasadena String Quartet performs pieces by Brahms, Beethoven and Wolf. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m.; also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton St. between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Ave., Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m.; and Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Harlem Quartet The ensemble performs with CSUN's Samuel Goldberg Honors String Quartet. Plaza del Sol Performance Hall, Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Free; $5 service charge. (818) 677-3000.
Usuyuki: Johns in Japan Pianist Adam Tendler performs works by John Cage, Toshi Ichiyanagi, Toru Takemitsu, et al. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $25. (213) 232-6200.
An Evening with Nathan and Julie Gunn The baritone and his pianist wife perform songs by Leonard Bernstein, Cole Porter, et al. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $45-$95. (310) 746-4000.
Orpheus and Eurydice (Orphée et Eurydice) LA Opera and the Joffrey Ballet join forces for this update of Gluck's 18th-century take on the ancient Greek myth. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends March 25. $16 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Martin Chalifour and Friends The LA Phil violinist and concertmaster leads a program of chamber music by Debussy, Ravel and Stravinsky; with dancers from Barak Ballet. Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $58. (800) 838-3006.
Beethoven & Sibelius Guest conductor Herbert Blomstedt leads the LA Phil in Beethoven's Symphony No. 2 and Sibelius's Symphony No. 2. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Jonah and the Whale Singers and musicians from LA Opera are joined by over 400 community members for a family-friendly take on the biblical tale. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. Free. (213) 972-8001.
Mana Saxophone Trio Program includes new works by composers Gabriel José Bolaños Chamoro, Andrew Cote and Olivia Kieffer. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $30 and up; discounts available. (626) 683-6801.
Pinchas Zukerman The violinist joins Pacific Symphony for Mozart's 3rd Violin Concerto; program also includes Ravel's "Daphnis and Chloe" Suite No. 2, and a multimedia-enhanced presentation of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition." Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Dr., Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $22 and up. (714) 755-5799.
A Bernstein Centennial Concert Transcriptions from Bernstein's Mass and "West Side Story" for cello and piano, plus vocal works including "Chichester Psalms." First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org.
Celtic Spirit with Eileen Ivers The Irish fiddler joins Long Beach Symphony Pops for a St. Patrick's Day program. Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 8 p.m. $42-$165. (542) 436-3203.
Couperin 350 Con Gioia Early Music Ensemble's salute to the French Baroque composer includes works for solo harpsichord and chamber ensemble. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7 p.m. $30 and up; discounts available. (626) 683-6801.
The Interludes Los Angeles Ensemble performs piano quartets by Mendelssohn and Brahms. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson Street, Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
The Invention of Morel Long Beach Opera stages the co-world premiere of Stewart Copeland's adaptation of Adolfo Bioy Casares' fantastical 1940 novel about an escaped fugitive hiding out on a remote island. Beverly O'Neill Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends March 25. $49-$150. (562) 470-7464.
Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter) Los Angeles Master Chorale reprises its Peter Sellars-directed dramatic staging of 16th-century composer Orlando di Lasso's biblically-themed song cycle. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $20 and up. (213) 972-7282.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Conductor laureate Jeffrey Kahane leads the orchestra in Haydn's Symphony No. 99, Respighi's "Three Botticelli Pictures," and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert's Violin Concerto featuring LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Dr., Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Mental Energy Jacaranda presents works by Messiaen, Xenakis and Barraqué; with pianist Steven Vanhauwaert and percussionist Jonathan Hepfer. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org.
wild Up: Future Folk The contemporary-music ensemble performs pieces by Meredith Monk, Julius Eastman, Scriabin, et al. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25-$75. (310) 746-4000.
Neighborhood Chamber Music Concert Members of the LA Phil and Youth Orchestra Los Angeles play pieces by Grieg, Vivaldi, Brahms and Bartók. First Congregational Church of Los Angeles, 540 S Commonwealth Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 6:30 p.m. Free. (213) 355-5237.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts California Young American Musicians' Showcase. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Restoration Concerts The Girsky Quartet plays pieces by Beethoven and Shostakovich. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
St. James Sunday Concerts City of Angels Saxophone Quartet plays pieces by Bach, Bernstein, Brubeck, et al. St. James Presbyterian Church, 19414 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana. Next Sun., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (818) 345-2057.
Sundays Live The UCLA Philharmonia performs Mahler's Symphony No. 5. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Vogler Quartet The German ensemble performs works by Debussy and Schumann in this Da Camera Society presentation; with guest pianist Ian Parker. The Mountain Mermaid, 20421 Callon Drive, Topanga. Next Sun., 2 and 4 p.m.; $75, $85. (213) 477-2929.