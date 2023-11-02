Caifanes come back, La Santa Cecilia plays at home: It’s a music-filled weekend in L.A.

The spooky season is over and we’ve all come down from our sugar highs. Ofrendas continue to lure in our lost loved ones with their favorite food and drink as the last Día de Muertos festivities sweep over the city. Enjoy this music-filled weekend with acts like La Santa Cecilia and Caifanes before the holidays officially take over.

From BIPOC-centered craft fairs to films about the first-ever Latinx queer community organization, we’ve got you covered with a plethora of things to do this weekend.

LIVE MUSIC

La Santa Cecilia at the Belasco: The Olvera Street-rooted quartet takes to this historic 1926 downtown theater-turned-church-turned-music venue with their one-of-a-kind blend of cumbia, mariachi and boleros. Lead singer La Marisoul captivates audiences with her soulful genre-bending vocals that pay tribute to farmworkers on strawberry fields and the street singers who taught her everything she knows. The band recently celebrated their quinceañera with a new album, “Cuatro Copas Bohemia En La Finca Altozano,” which was recorded in Valle de Guadalupe in Baja California.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: The Belasco, 1050 South Hill Street, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $29.50

Advertisement

La Santa Cecilia members from left: Alex Bendana, La Marisoul, Miguel Ramirez and Jose Carlos. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

21st Annual Encuentro de Jaraneros de California: Bust out the jaranas. It’s time to pay tribute to the local son jarocho community at the largest traveling festival of its kind. Since 2002, Encuentro de Jaraneros de California (EDJ-CA) has brought together musicians and dancers to share and perform a genre rooted in the blending of Indigenous, West African and Spanish folk music from Veracruz, Mexico.

When: 12 to 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: La Plaza de Cultura y Artes, 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

Tini at the Novo: From child actor to pop princess, Argentine singer Tini (real name Martina Stoessel) rose to chart-topping status with the success of her fourth album, “Cupido,” which features collaborations with fellow Argentines María Becerra, L-Gante and Tiago PZK as well as Becky G and Steve Aoki. The rising star, who explores cumbia and electronica on her latest album, returns to L.A. on the final leg of her first U.S. tour.

When: 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Novo, 800 W. Olympic Blvd. a335, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $55

Caifanes at Peacock Theater: The legendary ‘80s rock en español band is back, bringing its British new wave, progressive rock and Latin sounds to L.A. for a night of nostalgia. Known for breaking social norms, the band was one of the first mainstream artists in Mexico to wear makeup, dress in black and rock messy hair. After a strained relationship between lead singer Saúl Hernández and guitarist Alejandro Marcovich broke the boys up in 1995, they reunited in 2010 for their 2011 Vive Latino and Coachella performances. A comeback album never happened, but their last single “Heridos” was a deep dive into life’s most painful moments.

Advertisement

When: 8 p.m. Saturday

Where: Peacock Theater, 777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $59

Legendary Mexican rock band Caifanes performs at the first Besame Mucho Festival at Dodger Stadium in December. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

SHOPPING

In Todo Holiday Craft Fair: It’s opening day for this craft fair featuring the works of over 120 BIPOC creatives. Small business owners Kristen Gonzalez of Selva Negra apparel, Shobha Philips of earth-friendly and inclusive nudes brand Proclaim, Aliya Wanek of Black-owned Bay Area clothing brand by the same name and Adele Tetangco of fashion-forward et Tigre started the fair three years ago to elevate underserved crafters. From shoes to tattoos, this fair has something for everyone. It’s never too early to start shopping for the holidays, and what better place than a space supporting our own creatives?

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Frankie Los Angeles, 300 S. Mission Road, Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets start at $10

Long Beach Plant Fest: We all know plants are having a serious moment, but a whole festival dedicated to them? Now that’s another level. Though you probably have enough plant babies, there’s always room for more, so head over to this fest brought to you by Long Beach’s Plantiitas and Oakland’s Hella Plants featuring rare and common plants, workshops and chill vibes with fellow plant lovers. Whether you’re a seasoned plant parent or just starting your green journey, there’s foliage for you.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA), 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach

Admission: Tickets start at $5

Advertisement

Xavier Lopez of Long Beach shops for plants inside Plantiitas, a plant shop/nursery that opened up during the pandemic. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Re/Arte Free Clothing Swap: Fast fashion is out; clothing swaps are in. Clean out that closet and head over to Boyle Heights bookstore Re/Arte for a free exchange of clothing and accessories. That dress you had every intention of wearing but never did? Swap it. The jacket taking up too much space on your coat rack? Get rid of it. That skirt that’s a bit too snug? Done. You never know what’ll come back to you when you purge.

When: 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Re/Arte, 2123 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave., Los Angeles

Admission: Free

ART & CULTURE

Tia Chucha’s 22nd Anniversary Ball: Show some love to this OG San Fernando Valley cultural center, bookstore and art gallery. Legendary poet and writer Luis J. Rodriguez opened the space in 2001 with his wife Trini Rodriguez and brother-in-law Enrique Sanchez with a mission to transform the community through ancestral knowledge and the arts — and now they’re celebrating 22 years. The theme is Cine de Oro, so come correct as dressing up is encouraged. Live music, food, mocktails, dancing and vendors are all on the agenda at this free event honoring a space we hope continues to thrive.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday

Where: Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore, 12677 Glenoaks Blvd., Sylmar

Admission: Free

The best places to hear Latinx poets in Los Angeles We can’t name them all, but here’s a mix of spots across L.A. County where you can listen to a poet pour their heart out in person.

Advertisement

UNIDAD: Gay & Lesbian Latinos Unidos screening: Before gay organizations appealed to the BIPOC community, they were mostly run by gay white men. In 1981, Gay and Lesbian Latinos Unidos (GLLU) formed to change that and create space for queer Latinos to feel safe and supported. GLLU was L.A.’s first major queer Latinx organization born just a few years before the HIV/AIDS pandemic ravaged the community. This documentary directed by Gregorio Davila chronicles pivotal moments in the organization’s LGBTQ history and is followed by a special screening of “Nancy from East Side Clover,” a short film that tells the story of a Latina lesbian from Lincoln Heights who as a teenager was harassed and arrested regularly by cops for “masquerading” as a man.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission: Tickets $15

DÍA DE MUERTOS

Lorena Mata adorns her family’s altar with candles for the nighttime Noche De Los Muertos event at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Day of the Dead’s final festivities: Día de Muertos may have come and gone, but there are still plenty of events left to celebrate. Mid City Mercado hosts their first Día de Muertos block party featuring the food trucks and vendors this family-run mercadito is known and loved for, plus community altars and a Ferris wheel. Head over to Santa Ana for the 21st anniversary of Noche de Altares and Viva La Vida, two O.C. celebrations honoring the dead. The East L.A. Civic Center hosts Self Help Graphics’ 50th annual Día de Muertos, the longest-running Day of the Dead celebration in the city. The Magic Market Day of the Dead at Heritage Square Museum in Montecito Heights is all about self-care with palm and tarot card readings, yoga and sound baths centered on honoring the dead. At La Tierra de la Culebra Art Park in Highland Park, Avenue 50 Studio hosts its annual celebration with two days of altar building, ancestral ceremonies, music and poetry. And if you’re in Boyle Heights, the 1st Street Business Assn. and CaminArte will host its celebration to remember loved ones through music and art at Mariachi Plaza and down 1st Street.

L.A. is too big for us to know about all the events happening this weekend. If we missed something you think we should know about, let us know.

Kamren Curiel is a fourth-generation Xicana born in East L.A. and raised in Monterey Park and South San Gabriel. She’s written for the Los Angeles Times, L.A. Taco, Latina magazine, LAist, KCET, Alta and the Huffington Post, and was the senior editor at Remezcla and Sí TV.