The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 8-15: 'Glass & Shankar,' 'Don Giovanni' and more

Carol Neblett: A Celebration of Life The soprano, who died in 2017, is remembered with performances by former colleagues and students. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 415 N. Glassell St., Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. Free. (844) 626-8726.
Colburn Chamber Music Society Violinist Martin Beaver, cellist Clive Greensmith, et al., play pieces by Haydn, Kurtág and Dvořák. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 3 p.m. $13, $27. (213) 621-1050.
The Creation The Orange County Women's Chorus and Irvine's Men in Blaque team up for Haydn's oratorio. St. Wilfrid of York Episcopal Church, 18631 Chapel Lane, Huntington Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$35. (949) 451-8590.
French Splendor Musica Angelica, with guest conductor and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour, plays pieces by Rameau, Leclair, Clérambault and Couperin; with soprano Céline Ricci. Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59; family passes available. (562) 276-0865.
Human/Instrument MUSE/IQUE presents vocal group Arora, body percussion ensemble Molodi, et al. Huntington Hospital, South Lawn, 100 W. California Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $50. www.muse-ique.com.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series presents works for strings and piano by Rimsky-Korsakov, Borodin, Glazunov, Liadov, Nápravník and Shostakovich. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Sang-Eun Lee The cellist, accompanied by pianist Carlos Avila, plays pieces by Chopin and Franck. Raitt Recital Hall, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sun., 2 p.m. $28. (310) 506-4522.
Mahler's Song of the Earth Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil joins forces with Chilean theater company Teatrocinema and guest vocalists for a Yuval Sharon-directed staging of Mahler's musical setting of seven ancient Chinese poems. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $65-$204. (323) 850-2000.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The All-American Boys Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Schiff in Recital Pianist András Schiff plays pieces by Bach, Beethoven, Brahms, Mozart and Schumann. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$112. (323) 850-2000.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Einav Yarden plays pieces by Beethoven, Bartók, Schumann and Haydn. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd, Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Pianist Daniel Schlosberg and baritone Ryan de Ryke perform. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
West Los Angeles Symphony Mozart's Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter"; Holst's "St. Paul's Suit"; and Rodrigo's "Concierto Andaluz" featuring guitarist Scott Tennant, et al. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 873-7777.
Gala Bel Canto Annual fundraiser for Los Angeles Children's Chorus includes a salute to artistic director Anne Tomlinson. Millennium Biltmore Hotel, 506 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 6 p.m. $375 and up. (626) 793-4231.
Music at Noon Pianist Brendan White performs Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 32. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. www.ppcmusic.org
Mid-Week Recital Series Violinist Nancy Roth and pianist Lorenzo Sanchez perform. First United Methodist Church, 1008 11th St., Santa Monica. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (310) 393-8258.
Glass & Shankar Pacific Symphony performs Philip Glass' "The Passion of Ramakrishna" oratorio and Glass and Ravi Shankar's "Meetings Along the Edge"; program also includes Shankar's Sitar Concerto No. 3 featuring sitar soloist Anoushka Shankar. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$206. (714) 755-5799.
Don Giovanni Pacific Opera Project, accompanied by a full orchestra, puts a 1930s comic book-style spin on Mozart's tale of a serial seducer; sung in Italian with projected English titles. The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends April 22. $15-$25; tables, $35-$120. (323) 739-6122.
Dudamel Conducts Salonen & Shostakovich Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, Varese's "Amériques," and the world premiere of Salonen's "Pollux." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$199. (323) 850-2000.
New West Symphony Beethoven's "The Creatures of Prometheus," Brahms' Symphony No. 3, and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 featuring pianist Till Fellner. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Fri., 8 p.m. Also, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Kavli Theatre, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$96. (866) 776-8400.
(shi) — The Music of Flying Lotus The Young Musicians Foundation's Debut Chamber Orchestra ends its season with music from Flying Lotus' album "You're Dead!" plus works by Stravinsky and Britten. Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $10 suggested donation; reservations required. www.ymf.org.
The Golden Gala Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 50th season with the world premiere of new orchestration of Derek Bermel's "Tag Rag," works by Mozart and Prokofiev, and songs from Hollywood's Golden Era with guest vocalist Rumer Willis. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $110 and up. (213) 622-7001.
Kariné Poghosyan The pianist plays Beethoven, Stravinsky and Khachaturian. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574. Also, Greystone Mansion, the Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
Three's Company: Music for Unique Combinations of Three Members of Pittance Chamber Music and special guests play pieces by Schubert, Brahms, et al. Barrett Hall, Pasadena Conservatory of Music, 100 N. Hill Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. www.PittanceChamberMusic.org.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Student musicians from Chamber Music/OC perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Pacific Symphony Plays Beethoven's Ninth With guest vocalists including soprano Mary Wilson and baritone Rod Gilfry, plus student singers from USC. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.
Restoration Concerts Pianist Robert Thies plays Gluck, Mozart, Brahms, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Debussy and Gershwin. South Pasadena Public Library, Community Room, 1115 El Centro St., South Pasadena. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $20. (626) 799-6333.
Sundays Live Pianist Harriet Stubbs plays Bach, Shostakovich, Prokofiev, Scriabin and Chopin. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.