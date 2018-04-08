The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 8-15: 'Glass & Shankar,' 'Don Giovanni' and more

The Golden Gala Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra celebrates its 50th season with the world premiere of new orchestration of Derek Bermel's "Tag Rag," works by Mozart and Prokofiev, and songs from Hollywood's Golden Era with guest vocalist Rumer Willis. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 5 p.m. $110 and up. (213) 622-7001.