The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 15-22: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and more

Dudamel Conducts Salonen & Shostakovich Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, Varese's "Amériques," and the world premiere of Salonen's "Pollux." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$199. (323) 850-2000.
Music in the Mansion Pianist Karine Poghosyan plays Beethoven, Stravinsky and Khachaturian. Greystone Mansion, the Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills. Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Student musicians from Chamber Music/OC perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Pacific Symphony Plays Beethoven's Ninth With guest vocalists including soprano Mary Wilson and baritone Rod Gilfry, plus student singers from USC. Soka Performing Arts Center, 1 University Drive, Aliso Viejo. Sun., 3 p.m. $40, $50. (949) 480-4278.
Sundays Live Pianist Harriet Stubbs plays Bach, Shostakovich, Prokofiev, Scriabin and Chopin. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
All John Williams: Boston Pops Orchestra Keith Lockhart conducts selections from Williams' scores for "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Harry Potter," etc., in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Mon., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Dudamel Conducts Hearne and Rzewski The LA Phil New Music Group plays works by Ted Hearne, Frederic Rzewski and Pauchi Sasaki. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Camerata Pacifica The world premiere of pianist-composer Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes for Viola & Piano, plus Schubert's Piano Trio. Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Rd., San Marino. Wed., 7:30 p.m. Also, Zipper Hall, the Colburn School, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu., 8 p.m.; Hahn Hall, UC Santa Barbara, 1070 Fairway Road, Santa Barbara. Fri., 7:30 p.m. And, Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Glendale Noon Concerts Violinist Dimitry Olevsky plays pieces by Schnyder and Piazzolla. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Impresarios, Inc. Pianist Adam Tendler and vocalist Joan La Barbara perform works by John Cage, et al. The Broad, 221 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 8 p.m. $25. (213) 232-6200.
Australia à la carte A string quartet performs in this Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra fundraiser. Private residence, address provided to ticket holders, Brentwood. Thu., 7 p.m. $375. (213) 622-7001.
Dudamel Conducts Beethoven 9 & Bernstein The LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 9; program also includes Bernstein's "Chichester Psalms" (except Fri.). Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $87-$225. (323) 850-2000.
Don Giovanni Pacific Opera Project, accompanied by a full orchestra, puts a 1930s comic book-style spin on Mozart's tale of a serial seducer; sung in Italian with projected English titles. The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m.; ends April 22. $15-$25; tables, $35-$120. (323) 739-6122.
St. Matthew's Music Guild Works by Tchaikovsky, Piazzolla, et al., plus a new commission by composer Nathan Wang. St. Matthew's Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
Sacré France de Angelis Vocal Ensemble wraps its season with works by Poulenc, Duruflé, et al. Christ Cathedral, 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $10-$40. (714) 928-3032.
Battle Hymn for Insurgent Arts Experimental-music composer David Rosenboom, filmmaker Lewis Klahr and a cohort of musicians join forces for a program of multimedia-enhanced works featuring the words of Lawrence Ferlinghetti, Sun-tzu, Mark Twain, et al. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m. $20, $25. (213) 237-2800.
Da Camera Society Belgian quartet Quatuor Danel plays pieces by Beethoven, Janacek and Tchaikovsky. Doheny Mansion, Mount St. Mary's University, 8 Chester Place, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $65, $85. (213) 477-2929.
Eighth Blackbird The contemporary classical ensemble performs with singer-songwriter Will Oldham (a.k.a. Bonnie "Prince" Billy) in this CAP UCLA presentation. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $29.50-$59.50. (310) 825-2101.
Freedom: A Celebration of Human Rights American Youth Symphony's annual gala concert includes Copland's "Lincoln Portrait" and Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, "Eroica." Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sat., 5 p.m. Free. (310) 470-2332.
Joy of Chamber Music Members of the LA Phil and pianist Junko Ueno Garrett play Zemlinsky and Brahms. First United Methodist Church, 500 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sat., 4 p.m. Free; donations accepted. www.fumcpasadena.org.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, the U.S. premiere of Dai Fujikura's "Secret Forest," and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 with pianist David Fray. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Celebrate Colburn Guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas leads Colburn Orchestra in Mahler's Symphony No. 1 as part of the school's annual gala. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$45. (323) 850-2000.
Mozart Classical Orchestra Season closer includes Haydn's Symphony No. 21, Dvorak's Slavonic Dance No. 16, and Mozart's Violin Concerto No. 1 with violinist Mira Khomik. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $29-$52. (949) 854-4646.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The British Brass Band performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live The Colburn Youth Orchestra performs works by Kabalevsky and Rimsky-Korsakov. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.