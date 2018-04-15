The week ahead in L.A. classical music, April 15-22: Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Guest conductor Karina Canellakis leads the orchestra in Beethoven's Symphony No. 2, the U.S. premiere of Dai Fujikura's "Secret Forest," and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 24 with pianist David Fray. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.