The week ahead in L.A. classical music, May 13-20: Pacific Chorale, Tesserae and more

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The orchestra closes its 50th season with Mozart's Symphony No. 39, Vivaldi's Concerto Grosso, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Joshua Roman, and the world premiere of Derrick Spiva Jr.'s "From Here a Path." Los Angeles Master Chorale Grant Gershon serves as guest conductor. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.