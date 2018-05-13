The week ahead in L.A. classical music, May 13-20: Pacific Chorale, Tesserae and more

Camerata Pacifica Season closer features Debussy's "Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun," plus works by Mahler, Satie, Ravel and Emma-Ruth Richards. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Sun., 3 p.m. Also, Huntington Library, Ritchie Auditorium, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $50, $56. (805) 884-8410.
Dvořák's 7th Guest conductor Semyon Bychkov leads the LA Phil in Dvořák's Symphony No. 7; program also includes Bruch's Concerto in A-Flat Minor for Two Pianos and Orchestra and Ravel's "Ma mère l'Oye (Mother Goose)" with duo pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$194. (323) 850-2000.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra Beethoven's Symphony No. 1, Hildegard von Bingen's "O Virtus Sapientiae," plus new works by Donald Crockett and Christopher Cerrone. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. Pay what you can. www.kco.la.
Los Angeles Children's Chorus Annual spring concert includes works by Bernstein, Salonen, Grieg and Faure. Pasadena Presbyterian Church, 585 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Sun., 7 p.m. $30 and up; students 17 and under, half-price. (626) 793-4231.
Los Angeles Master Chorale The choir joins forces with experimental classical ensemble wild Up for the world premiere of Ellen Reid's "dreams of the new world" and a rare choral performance of minimalist composer Terry Riley's 1964 classic "In C." Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
The Love Potion (Le Vin Herbé) Long Beach Opera presents the West Coast premiere of Frank Martin's 1940s-era chamber opera based on the medieval tale of the romance of Tristan and Isolde; sung in English with projected English supertitles. Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Sun., 2:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends May 19. $49-$150; student rush, $15. (562) 470-7464.
New West Symphony Dvořák's Symphony No. 6, Wagner's Overture to "Tannhäuser," and Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Haochen Zhang. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. Sun., 3 p.m. $30-$96. (866) 776-8400.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts The New Orange County Children's Choir performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Second Sundays at Two Trio Celesté plays pieces by Mendelssohn and Dvořák. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live LA Opera's Young Artists and LA Opera artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin explore the works of Verdi. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Itzhak Perlman in Recital The violinist, accompanied by pianist Rohan De Silva, plays pieces by Schubert, Beethoven and Dvořák, plus works to be announced. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 8 p.m. $53-$132. (323) 850-2000.
The Music Guild Trio Celeste plays works by Ravel, Schumann and Zeisl; with guest cellist Paul Coletti. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Mon., 8 p.m. Also, Cal State Long Beach, Daniel Recital Hall, E. Atherton Street between Merriam Way and Palo Verde Avenue, Long Beach. Tue., 8 p.m. And, Adat Ari El Temple, 12020 Burbank Blvd., North Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $46-$58; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
Glendale Noon Concerts Kewa Ensemble performs Schumann's Piano Quartet. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Rigoletto Artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin conducts LA Opera's staging of Verdi's classic tragedy about a court jester, his beautiful daughter, and a womanizing duke. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 p.m.; ends June 3. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Schumann Focus Gustavo Dudamel leads the LA Phil in Schumann's Symphony No. 1 (Thu.-Fri.), Symphony No. 2 (Sat.-next Sun.), and Piano Concerto featuring pianist Mitsuko Uchida. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$215. (323) 850-2000.
29th Annual High School Choir Festival Features a morning performance by Los Angeles Master Chorale Chamber Ensemble and an afternoon performance by student choirs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Free. (213) 972-7282.
Chorale Concertos & Cantatas Early-music ensemble Tesserae's season finale marks the 500th anniversary of the Reformation with a program of works by Bach, Selle, et al. Trinity Lutheran Church, 997 E. Walnut St., Pasadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $10-$30. www.tesserae-la.com.
The Interludes Aves Quartet plays works by Bartók and Paul Moravec. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Sat., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra New works by Sacha Feldman, Dylan Knowles, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. www.kco.la.
Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra The orchestra closes its 50th season with Mozart's Symphony No. 39, Vivaldi's Concerto Grosso, Shostakovich's Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Joshua Roman, and the world premiere of Derrick Spiva Jr.'s "From Here a Path." Los Angeles Master Chorale Grant Gershon serves as guest conductor. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 8 p.m. Also, Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $27 and up; discounts available. (213) 622-7001.
Music of the Golden State Pacific Chorale closes its 50th season with works by California composers including Morten Lauridsen and Mason Bates. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 5:30 p.m. $20 and up. (714) 662-2345.
Regional Accents Jacaranda's season closer features works by Manuel de Falla, Roberto Gerhard and Tomas Peire Serrate; with pianist José Menor, guitarist Michael Kudirka and harpsichordist Gloria Cheng. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. $20, $45. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Trading Storms Electric violinist Mary Lou Newmark and poet Brendan Constantine perform. Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Sat., 8 p.m. Free. (310) 458-8606.
All You Need Is Love The Opera Ensemble performs works by Verdi, Mozart, the Beatles, et al. St. Augustine by-the-Sea Church, 1227 4th St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $25. www.eventbrite.com.
Goyescas by the Sea Pianist José Menor performs Granados' complete "Goyescas" piano suite in this Jacaranda fundraiser. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 4 p.m. $50. www.jacarandamusic.org.
Grand Finals Opera Concert Emerging opera singers perform arias by Verdi, Puccini, Mozart, et al. Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; tickets required. (310) 276-2731.
Hector Olivera in Recital The organist plays works by Bach, Duruflé, et al. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $20-$59. (323) 850-2000.
Music in the Mansion The Aves Quartet performs Bartok's "Contrasts" and Paul Moravec's "Tempest Fantasy." Greystone Mansion, the Doheny Estate, 905 Loma Vista Dr., Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $20. (310) 285-6850.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Placentia Community Chorus performs. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Orchestra Santa Monica Season finale salutes retiring conductor Robert Gross with a program that includes Kurt Weill's Symphony No. 2 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, "Pastorale." New Roads School, Moss Theater, 3131 Olympic Blvd., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $30. (310) 525-7618.
Sundays Live The Crossroads EMMI Chamber Orchestra performs works to be announced. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
The Zarzuela Project LA Opera presents a celebration of Spanish musical theater. Plaza Kiosko, El Pueblo Historical Monument at Olvera Street, 125 Paseo de la Plaza, L.A. Next Sun., 1 and 3 p.m. Free. (213) 972-8001.