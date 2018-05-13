The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 13-20: The National Ballet of Ukraine and more

The National Ballet of Ukraine The company performs "Sleeping Beauty" (Fri., 8 p.m.) and "Don Quixote" (Sat., 7 p.m.) on its first-ever U.S. tour. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, L.A. $42-$157. (877) 677-4386.
Rueda Cuban and U.S. performers join forces in this devised theater piece inspired by salsa dancing; presented by CalArts Center for New Performance. The Boat House Gallery, Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N. Mission Rd., L.A. Fri., 6:30 p.m. Free. www.centerfornewperformance.org.
Dragon Boat Music Festival Third annual festival features Yangsheng Choir, Thousand Oaks Chinese Folk Ensemble, Thousand Oaks Dance Ensemble and In-Harmony Chorus. California Lutheran University, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. (818) 309-7254.
Kevin Williamson + Company The L.A.-based troupe salutes heroic women in the site-specific work "Super." Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. (818) 548-2051.