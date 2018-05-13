Advertisement

The week ahead in L.A. dance, May 13-20: The National Ballet of Ukraine and more

By
May 13, 2018 | 6:00 AM
The National Ballet of Ukraine comes Southern California for a pair of shows at the Orpheum in downtown L.A. (Ksenia)

The National Ballet of Ukraine The company performs "Sleeping Beauty" (Fri., 8 p.m.) and "Don Quixote" (Sat., 7 p.m.) on its first-ever U.S. tour. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, L.A. $42-$157. (877) 677-4386.

Rueda Cuban and U.S. performers join forces in this devised theater piece inspired by salsa dancing; presented by CalArts Center for New Performance. The Boat House Gallery, Plaza de la Raza, 3540 N. Mission Rd., L.A. Fri., 6:30 p.m. Free. www.centerfornewperformance.org.

Dragon Boat Music Festival Third annual festival features Yangsheng Choir, Thousand Oaks Chinese Folk Ensemble, Thousand Oaks Dance Ensemble and In-Harmony Chorus. California Lutheran University, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. Sat., 7 p.m. Free. (818) 309-7254.

Kevin Williamson + Company The L.A.-based troupe salutes heroic women in the site-specific work "Super." Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St., Glendale. Sat., 4 p.m. Free. (818) 548-2051.

