The week ahead in SoCal classical music, June 3-10: Ojai Music Festival, SummerFest 18 and more

James Ehnes & Max Levinson Violinist Ehnes and pianist Levinson play pieces by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Bach and Ravel in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Samueli Theater, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 3 p.m. $38 and up. (949) 553-2422.
Le Salon de Musiques The intimate chamber-music series ends its season with works for voice, piano and strings by Grieg, Sibelius and Frank Bridge. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 4 p.m. $45, $85. (310) 498-0257.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Violinist Sandra Azzoni Wood and pianist Christine Azzoni Dow perform. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
One World, Many Voices II Angel City Chorale performs with special guests, South Africa’s Amy Foundation youth choir. Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 7 p.m. $27-$75. (800) 838-3006.
Rigoletto Matthew Aucoin conducts LA Opera’s staging of Verdi’s classic tragedy. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Ends Sun., 2 p.m. $24 and up. (213) 972-8001.
Orange County Women’s Chorus Works by Ruth Huber and Joan Szymko, plus folk songs, spirituals and more. St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 2200 San Joaquin Hills Road, Newport Beach. Sun., 3 p.m. $15-$35. (949) 451-8590.
Schumann Focus: Das Paradies Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil team with Los Angeles Master Chorale and guest vocalists for a staged version of Schumann’s “Das Paradies und die Peri (Paradise and the Peri).” Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $20-$209. (323) 850-2000.
Sundays Live Early-music ensemble Ciaramella performs. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Welcome to All Pleasures L.A.-based vocal ensemble Jouyssance and Los Angeles Baroque perform works by Purcell, Byrd, Dunstable, et al. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 122 S. California Ave., Monrovia. Sun., 4 p.m. $15-$25. (213) 533-9922.
China à la carte Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra violin duo Carrie Kennedy and Joel Pargman lead a program of music for strings in this LACO fundraiser. USC Pacific Asia Museum, 46 N. Los Robles Ave., Pasadena. Tue., 7 p.m. $375. (213) 622-7001.
Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Brendan White plays pieces by Sorabji, Ligeti and Karim Al-Zand. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
2018 Ojai Music Festival Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja serves as music director for this year’s edition of the annual four-day festival, which features two semi-staged concerts conceived and directed by Kopatchinskaja, plus Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat” and new work from pianist-composer Michael Herschl; performers include the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, JACK Quartet, and pianists Markus Hinterhäuser, Anthony Romaniuk and Amy Yang; program details at www.ojaifestival.org. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai; other venues. Thu.-next Sun. $20-$150. (805) 646-2053.
Emerging Artists Series The annual showcase continues with performances by pianist Brendan White (Fri., 8 p.m.) and baritone Ian Walker (Sat., 8 p.m.); concludes June 18. Boston Court Performing Arts Center, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. $10; students, free. (626) 683-6801.
Saturday Night Fever — Music of the Bee Gees Pacific Symphony is joined by tribute band Stayin’ Alive for a salute to the Australian pop trio. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $44 and up. (714) 755-5799.
Opera Night Soprano Lauren Eberwein joins St. Matthew’s chamber orchestra and choir for a program of arias, choruses and instrumental music by Verdi, Puccini, Bernstein and Bizet. St. Matthew’s Church, 1031 Bienveneda Ave., Pacific Palisades. Fri., 8 p.m. $35. (310) 573-7422.
Culver City Symphony Orchestra Conductor Frank Fetta leads the orchestra in works by Mahler, Brahms, Vaughn Williams and Karl Jenkins; with harpists Ellie Choate and Paul Baker. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 W. Washington Blvd., Culver City. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $15, $25. (310) 645-5961.
The English Cathedral Pasadena Master Chorale sings sacred works by Gibbons, Byrd, Britten and Vaughan Williams. Altadena Community Church, 943 E. Altadena Dr., Altadena. Sat., 7:30 p.m. Pay what you can. (626) 208-0009.
Los Angeles Master Chorale Season closer includes Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” featuring soprano Jeanine De Bique and baritone Justin Hopkins, plus new works by David Lang and Caroline Shaw. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 2 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m. $29 and up. (213) 972-7282.
On the String of the Tear’s Bow Iranian singer-composer Mohsen Namjoo and the Italian vocal quartet Faraualla join forces for this multimedia-enhanced program inspired by music from along the ancient Silk Road. Mark Taper Forum, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 7 p.m. $45-$200. (213) 628-2772.
2018 Instrumental and Vocal Competition Finals Kaleidoscope Chamber Orchestra hosts six rising musicians performing works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, et al. First Presbyterian Church, 1220 2nd St., Santa Monica. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. www.kco.la.
Family Summer Concert Huntington Beach Symphony Orchestra and guest artists perform two new works by local composer Glenn Wescott, plus music by Bach, the Beatles, Billy Joel, et al. Golden West College, Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $20-$28. (714) 274-5524.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Inna Faliks performs. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd,, Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free; donations accepted. (310) 316-5574.
SummerFest 18 Piatti String Trio is joined by pianist Robert Thies for a program of works by Beethoven, Dohnányi and Brahms in this Music Guild presentation. University Synagogue, 11960 Sunset Blvd., Brentwood. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $46-$56; discounts available. (310) 558-3500.
WindSync The Houston-based wind quartet performs in this Da Camera Society presentation. Schindler House, 833 N. Kings Road, West Hollywood, West Hollywood. Next Sun., 2, 4 and 6 p.m. $90. (213) 477-2929.