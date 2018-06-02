The week ahead in SoCal classical music, June 3-10: Ojai Music Festival, SummerFest 18 and more

2018 Ojai Music Festival Violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja serves as music director for this year’s edition of the annual four-day festival, which features two semi-staged concerts conceived and directed by Kopatchinskaja, plus Stravinsky’s “L’Histoire du Soldat” and new work from pianist-composer Michael Herschl; performers include the Mahler Chamber Orchestra, JACK Quartet, and pianists Markus Hinterhäuser, Anthony Romaniuk and Amy Yang; program details at www.ojaifestival.org. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai; other venues. Thu.-next Sun. $20-$150. (805) 646-2053.