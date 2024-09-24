Michael Strahan welcomes his first grandchild: ‘I don’t feel old enough,’ he says
Good morning, Grandpa Strahan! “Good Morning America” co-anchor Michael Strahan has welcomed his first grandchild.
The former NFL star announced Sunday that his daughter Tanita had given birth to her first child, a son named Onyx. Then, in an appearance on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,” Strahan told the host that he met the little boy in L.A. for the first time.
“I went over after I finished up work at Fox [NFL Sunday] yesterday and I was holding him and I’m like, ‘I’m going to get you so spoiled and give you back to your parents,’” he told Fallon. “But it’s the most amazing feeling because I don’t feel old enough and everyone is like, ‘What is he going to call you?’ I don’t know. I almost want to do a survey.”
Apparently “Grandpa” didn’t suffice, with the former defensive end offering up “Papa” and “Gap-pa” as options.
On “GMA” Tuesday morning, Strahan’s fellow hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts regaled him with a hearty congratulations.
“It is amazing. My daughter Tanita had a little baby boy Onyx on Sunday morning, 2:30 a.m., and I am so excited. I’m so happy and, yeah, great addition to the family,” Strahan said Tuesday.
Tanita, a Los Angeles-based illustrator, is the eldest of Strahan’s four children and has lived in Germany and Texas with Strahan’s ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, according to People. Tanita welcomed the baby boy with her boyfriend, Calenta, Strahan said. The former “Live With Kelly and Michael” host is also father to Michael Strahan Jr., 29, and twin daughters Sophia and Isabella, 19, whom he shares with his second wife, Jean Muggli. (The couple divorced in 2006.) Isabella made headlines earlier this year during her battle with a rare brain cancer
Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella ends radiation treatment: ‘The world is good’
Isabella Strahan, daughter of ‘GMA’ anchor Michael Strahan, revealed her rare brain cancer diagnosis last week. ‘I’m very excited to finally be done,’ she said of radiation.
Strahan, who is doing the rounds to promote his new Prime Video docuseries “Evolution of the Black Quarterback,” also told Fallon that Isabella is “great.”
“She’s cancer-free. Yeah, it was a rough year, but we got through it. She’s cancer-free. She’s back in college,” he said.
