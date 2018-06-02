The week ahead at L.A. museums, June 3-10, 2018

MUSEUMS
Reviews by Christopher Knight (C.K.). Compiled by Matt Cooper.
The Chiaroscuro Woodcut in Renaissance Italy Major exhibition of rare woodcuts, plus related drawings, engravings, and sculptures. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 16. Closed Wed. $10-$25; members and children 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010.
Made in L.A. 2018 The Hammer’s fourth biennial exhibition showcases 32 artists from around Los Angeles and Southern California. Hammer Museum, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 2. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 443-7000.
This Brush for Hire: Norm Laich & Many Other Artists Works by the L.A.-based artist and fabricator, plus other artists’ pieces to which he contributed. The Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, 1717 E. 7th St., L.A. Opens Sun.; ends Sept. 2. Closed Mon.-Tue. Free. (310) 284-8100.
Experience 35: Grounded Images of LAX and its environs by local photographers John Divola and Zoe Crosher. El Segundo Museum of Art, 208 Main St., El Segundo. Opens Thu.; ends Sept. 22. Closed Mon.-Wed. Free. (424) 277-1020.