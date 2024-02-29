Your money is no good here: Free museum day returns to Los Angeles on March 23

More than 30 museums across Southern California will throw open their doors on March 23, and the price of admission will be free.

The SoCal Museums Free-for-All spans multiple cities and covers a gamut of artistic interests, including pop culture, cultural heritage, science and history. The offer for March 23, a Saturday, is good for general admission but does not cover parking or any special ticketed events, according to event organizers.

Participating institutions include the Autry Museum of the American West, the Hammer Museum, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and the Skirball Cultural Center.

Visitors should consult with each museum before heading out, because some locations strongly encourage making reservations and others require ticket reservations. The Museum of Tolerance in Pico-Robertson will be participating in the event on March 24.

The SoCal Museums group is made up of marketing and communications employees in the museum industry and includes museums from across the region. This year’s participants are:

