Advertisement
California

Your money is no good here: Free museum day returns to Los Angeles on March 23

A woman and a child look at a painting.
Visitors at the Getty.
(Cassia Davis / J. Paul Getty Trust)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

More than 30 museums across Southern California will throw open their doors on March 23, and the price of admission will be free.

The SoCal Museums Free-for-All spans multiple cities and covers a gamut of artistic interests, including pop culture, cultural heritage, science and history. The offer for March 23, a Saturday, is good for general admission but does not cover parking or any special ticketed events, according to event organizers.

Participating institutions include the Autry Museum of the American West, the Hammer Museum, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and the Skirball Cultural Center.

Visitors should consult with each museum before heading out, because some locations strongly encourage making reservations and others require ticket reservations. The Museum of Tolerance in Pico-Robertson will be participating in the event on March 24.

Advertisement

The SoCal Museums group is made up of marketing and communications employees in the museum industry and includes museums from across the region. This year’s participants are:

More to Read

California
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement