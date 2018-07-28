The week ahead in SoCal dance, July 29-Aug. 5: American Contemporary Ballet and more

A Bela e a Fera Salon Heidi Duckler Dance presents three works based on short stories by Jewish Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector. Sun., 7 p.m. $50. (213) 536-5820.
The Music Center’s Moves After Dark L.A.-based, female-led contemporary dance companies Strange & Elegant Dance, Clairobscur Dance and Mixed eMotion Theatrix perform new works in spaces around Walt Disney Concert Hall; comfortable shoes and clothing recommended. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue.-Wed., 8:30 p.m. $30. (213) 972-0711.
Summer Premieres Two new works by choreographer Lincoln Jones, set to Bernstein’s “Candide” Overture and Schoenberg’s “Verklärte Nacht (Transfigured Night”). American Contemporary Ballet, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Thu.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Aug. 12. $40-$105. (800) 838-3006.
Bon Iver & TU Dance The indie-rock group and the dance company founded by Toni Pierce-Sands and Uri Sands join forces for the West Coast premiere of their collaboration “Come Through”; program includes chamber orchestra Metropolis Ensemble and indie rock duo Wye Oak performing William Brittelle’s song cycle “Spiritual America.” Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Next Sun., 7 p.m. $15-$160. (323) 850-2000.