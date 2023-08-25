Events where the Beyhive can celebrate Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour around L.A.

Ahead of Beyoncé’s performance at SoFi Stadium in early September, clubs around Los Angeles are hosting dance parties in her honor.

Who runs the world? Queen Bey is gracing SoFi stadium with her presence on Sept. 1 to kickstart three Renaissance tour concert dates over Labor Day Weekend. To celebrate, locations around Los Angeles will host themed events, including film screenings, dance after-parties and a heels choreography class.

Here are some event suggestions for people who couldn’t snag Beyoncé tickets, or just want to “Wave your hands side to side, put it in the air” with fellow Beyhive fans.

Aug. 25

“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” screening at Academy Museum

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: David Geffen theater, 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles

Price: $5 to $10

The Academy Museum’s “Summer of Music: Concert Films 1959-2020 ” series will host a screening of “Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé,” which documents Beychella — Beyoncé’s much-anticipated 2018 Coachella performance after canceling in 2017 due to pregnancy. The film is interwoven with behind-the-scenes footage of rehearsals and home videos. It celebrates the beauty of Black culture and the importance of historically Black colleges and universities.

Aug. 30

A Beyoncé Renaissance-themed pre-party and beginner dance class

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, 7 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday

Where: Mihran K. Studios, 5437 Satsuma Ave., North Hollywood

Price: $40 through Eventbrite; space is limited.

Banish, a Pasadena-based small skincare company, is celebrating 10 years in business by throwing a Beyoncé Renaissance-themed dance party. No dance experience necessary, but if you’re interested in learning Beyoncé-inspired moves, choreographer Byron Freeman will be teaching a beginner class.

Aug. 31

Renaissance elevated heels class

When: 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday

Where: 2116 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica

Price: $32 to $45

HI Women’s cannabis collective is hosting a weed-friendly elevated heels dance class in celebration of Beyoncé’s residency at SoFi. Come to the studio to practice your moves ahead of the show or just to learn how to dance in heels.

Sept. 2

Beyoncé Renaissance after-party at Revel

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 2 to 2 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: Revel, 1710 N. Las Palmas Ave. Los Angeles

Price: Free before 11 p.m. After 11, pre-sale tickets are $20, and general admission is $40. Text or call (310) 699-8799 to reserve a table and ask about other accommodations.

If you need another reason to celebrate Sasha Fierce, look no farther than the dance floor at Revel Lounge . Party Tonight L.A. will host an after-party featuring music, dancing, drinks and more.

Beyonce Night at Strut Bar & Club

When: 10 p.m. Sept. 2 to 2 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: Strut Bar & Club, 719 W. 19th St., Costa Mesa

Price: Free before 11 p.m., $5 after

Strut Bar & Club ‘s Beyoncé tribute features a performance by Mia Starr and beats by DJ Jae Fusz. Get your dancing shoes on, and get ready to honor Bey.

Renaissance after-party at the Catwalk Club

When: 11 p.m. Sept. 2 to 2 a.m. Sept. 3

Where: The Catwalk Club, 698 Harlem Place, Los Angeles

Price: Free before 12:30 a.m. with RSVP

If you feel like falling in love with the dance floor, then grab your friends and head over to the Catwalk Club . Dance the night away by tunes led by the Catwalk DJ.