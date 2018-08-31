The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Sept. 2-9: Lyris Quartet at Boston Court and more

John Williams: Maestro of the Movies — 40th Anniversary Celebration! The composer-conductor joins the LA Phil and guest conductor David Newman in selections from Williams’ many classic film scores, presented with clips; with special guest Steven Spielberg. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $14-$275. (323) 850-2000.
La Bohème in Concert Opera Buffs presents Puccini’s tragic tale, with live orchestra and chorus. The Colburn School, Zipper Hall, 200 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$65. (323) 356-0047.
Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Chamber music with violinist Anna Marie Arai, cellist Hillary Smith and pianist Rosalind Wong. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.
Sundays Live The Concord Trio plays works by Ravel and Clara Schumann. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.
Mozart Under the Stars Guest conductor Bramwell Tovey leads the LA Phil in Mozart’s Symphonies Nos. 6 and 31, “The Abduction from the Seraglio” Overture, and Violin Concerto No. 1 featuring violinist Jennifer Koh. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Tue., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Glendale Noon Concerts Viola d’amore player Adriana Zoppo, et al., play pieces by Quantz, Graupner and Ariosti plus a new work by L.A.-based composer Maria Newman. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.
Debussy Project Preview Pianist Mark Robson offers a preview of his upcoming Piano Spheres concert. Santa Monica Public Library, Martin Luther King Hall, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. www.pianospheres.org.
Haydn & Schubert Tovey leads the LA Phil in Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 and “Rosamunde” Overture & Ballet Music, plus Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 featuring cellist Johannes Moser. Hollywood Bowl, 2301 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood. Thu., 8 p.m. $1-$158. (323) 850-2000.
Saul Williams and Mivos Quartet Poet-performer Williams teams with the new music ensemble for a program that includes “NGH WHT (The Dead Emcee Scrolls),” a collaboration between Williams and Swiss avant-garde composer Thomas Kessler. Ford Theatres, 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East, Hollywood. Thu., 8:30 p.m. $25. (323) 461-3673.
First Fridays at First! Organist Namhee Han plays works by Haydn, Handel, et al. First Lutheran Church, 2900 W. Carson St., Torrance. Fri., 12:15 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Pacific Trio The piano trio plays works by Bernstein, Martinu and Brahms to open a new season of the “Under the Oaks” outdoor concert series. Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga. Fri., 8 p.m. $25. (310) 455-3723.
Poets, Prophets and Philosophers: Visionaries in Our Time The Lyris Quartet, soprano Hila Plitmann, et al., present new works by Derrick Spiva, Matthew Aucoin and Gabrielle Owens inspired by stories of struggle and redemption. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Fri., 8 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
Broadway Goes to the Movies Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena Pops are joined by guest vocalists including Tony winners Christine Ebersole and John Lloyd Young for selections from “My Fair Lady,” “The Sound of Music,” etc. Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $25 and up. (626) 793-7172.
Edendale Up Close Concerts Viola d’amore player Adriana Zoppo, et al., perform a program of Baroque music. Edendale Branch Library, 2011 W. Sunset Blvd., L.A. Sat., noon. Free. (213) 207-3000.
Homage Ehnes Quartet, featuring violist and new Broad Stage artist-in-residence Richard Yongjae O’Neill, plays works by Beethoven and Schubert. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sat., 7:30 p.m. $35 and up. (310) 434-3200.
Piano Spheres: Susan Svrček The pianist plays works by Tom Johnson and John Cage. Boston Court, 70 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. Sat., 8 p.m. $30-$35; discounts available. (626) 683-6883.
Tchaikovsky Spectacular Pacific Symphony concludes its summer season with an all-Russian program that includes Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Vadym Kholodenko and the “1812” Overture with cannons and fireworks. Pacific Amphitheatre, OC Fair & Event Center, 100 Fair Dr., Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $25 and up; under 14, half-price. (714) 755-5799.
Camerata Pacifica Season opener features works by Beethoven, Haydn and Brahms. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. Next Sun., 3 p.m. $58. (805) 884-8410.
Second Sundays at Two Pianist Robert Thies presents a multimedia-enhanced program of works by Debussy. Rolling Hills United Methodist Church, 26438 Crenshaw Blvd., Rolling Hills Estates. Next Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (310) 316-5574.
Sundays Live Lyris Quartet performs pieces by Haydn, Tanguy and Glass. LACMA, Bing Theater, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Next Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.