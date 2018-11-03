The week ahead in SoCal classical music, Nov. 4-11: Verdi Chorus, Czech Philharmonic and more

Czech Philharmonic The orchestra, under new music director Semyon Bychkov, performs a two-night engagement that features Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings and “Francesca da Rimini,” plus Dvorák’s Cello Concerto featuring cellist Alisa Weilerstein (Wed., 8 p.m.); and Dvorák’s Symphony No. 7, plus Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring pianist Kirill Gerstein (Thu., 8 p.m.); presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.