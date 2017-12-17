The week ahead in L.A. classical music, Dec. 17-24: Handel's Messiah and more

A Classical Christmas With the Sierra Madre Music Children’s Choir, et al. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Sun., 7 p.m. $12, $20. (626) 355-4318.

Handel’s Messiah The Los Angeles Master Chorale performs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun. 7 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.

Mozart & Bruckner The LA Phil under guest conductor Michael Tilson Thomas performs Bruckner’s Symphony No. 7, plus Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 with pianist Khatia Buniatishvili. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$204. (323) 850-2000.

Nixon Library Sunday Concerts Christmas concert. Richard M. Nixon Library, 18001 Yorba Linda Blvd., Yorba Linda. Sun., 2 p.m. Free. (714) 993-5075.

A Southern California Christmas With Orange Community Master Chorale, Anaheim Ballet, Southern California Children’s Chorus and Southern California Brass Consortium. Musco Center for the Arts, Chapman University, 1 University Drive, Orange. Sun., 4 p.m. $25-$55. (844) 626-8726.

Sundays Live Members of the Capitol Ensemble perform piano trios by Beethoven. Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Sun., 6 p.m. Free. (323) 857-6234.

Tis the Season! Pacific Chorale is joined by Southern California Children’s Chorus and members of Pacific Symphony for sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sun., 5:30 p.m.; Mon., 7 p.m. $29-$140. (714) 662-2345.

Antonio Lysy & Tom Beghin Cellist Lysy and fortepiano player Beghin perform Beethoven’s complete sonata cycle for cello and piano. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., 2 p.m. $60-$90. (310) 434-3200.

The Holidays with Canadian Brass The quintet performs seasonal favorites and more in this Philharmonic Society of Orange County presentation. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Mon., 8 p.m. $48 and up. (949) 553-2422.

37th Annual Messiah Sing-along Audience participation is encouraged as the Los Angeles Master Chorale performs the holiday favorite. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Mon., 7:30 p.m. $29 and up; children under 6 not admitted. (213) 972-7282.

A Chanticleer Christmas The all-male chorus performs. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Tue., 8 p.m. $38-$98. (323) 850-2000.

Holiday Organ Spectacular Organist Todd Wilson and members of Pacific Symphony perform sacred and secular favorites. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue., 7:30 p.m. $15-$75. (714) 755-5799.

Horns A Plenty Holiday Show Seasonal favorites. Grand Performances, California Plaza, 350 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Wed., noon. Free. www.grandperformances.org

Glendale Noon Concerts Pianist Harout Senekeremian performs works by Haydn, Tchaikovsky and Stravinsky. Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave., Glendale. Wed., 12:10 p.m. Free. (818) 244-7241.

Celebrate the Holidays with Seth MacFarlane The actor, singer and creator of “Family Guy” and “The Orville” joins Pacific Symphony and narrator Gavin MacLeod for standards and seasonal favorites. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $35 and up. (714) 755-5799.

Naturally 7 The all-male a cappella group performs a holiday show. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Fri., 8 p.m. $38-$98. (323) 850-2000.

White Christmas Sing-Along A showing of the 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye film, with on-screen lyrics. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m. $33-$68. (323) 850-2000.

58th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration Family-friendly multicultural show features nearly two dozen local music, dance and choral ensembles including the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Band, MUSYCA Children’s Choir, City Ballet of Los Angeles, Mostly Kosher and Le Ballet Dembaya. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 3 to 6 p.m. Free; no tickets or reservations required; first come, first seated. (213) 972-3099.