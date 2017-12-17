The week ahead in L.A. dance, Dec. 17-24: 'Fiesta Navidad,' 'The Nutcracker' and more

The Nutcracker American Ballet Theatre performs the holiday favorite accompanied by Pacific Symphony. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Ends Sun., 12:30 and 5:30 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

The Nutcracker Ballet Repertory Theatre performs. Golden West College Mainstage Theater, 15751 Gothard St., Huntington Beach. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends next Sun., 1 p.m. $15, $19. (714) 895-8150.

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre and guest artists from San Francisco Ballet, American Ballet Theatre and New York City Ballet perform. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sun., 1 and 6 p.m.; Wed.-Thu., 6 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; ends next Sun., 11 a.m. $42-$75. (949) 854-4646.

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet performs. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., 2 p.m. (877) 858-8422. Also, Fox Performing Arts Center, 3801 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m. (951) 779-9800. $39 and up; discounts available. www.IPBallet.org

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet performs. Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. Sun., 1 and 5 p.m. Also, Dolby Theatre, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 1 and 5 p.m.; next Sun., 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. And, Redondo Beach (Dec. 29-31). $31-$119; discounts available. (310) 998-7782.

The Nutcracker Long Beach Ballet performs with a full orchestra and guest dancers from Pacific Northwest Ballet. Long Beach Performing Arts Center, Terrace Theater, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends next Sun., 1 p.m. $34-$115; discounts available. (877) 852-3177.

The Nutcracker Pasadena Dance Theatre performs. San Gabriel Mission Playhouse, 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel. Sun., 2 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 1 p.m.; ends Dec. 23. $20-$65. (626) 683-3459.

The Nutcracker South Bay Ballet performs. Marsee Auditorium, El Camino College, 16007 Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance. Sun., 2 p.m. $24, $34. (800) 832-2787.

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet’s immersive staging of the holiday favorite. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 7:30 p.m.; ends Sat., 2 and 5 p.m. $40-$105. (213) 304-3408.

The Snow Queen California Contemporary Ballet performs this adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. Glendale Community College Performing Arts Theatre, 1500 N. Verdugo Road, Glendale. Sun., 2 p.m. $23-$33. (818) 583-7406.

Any Place But Here Site-specific performance by No)one. Art House. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, L.A. Tue., 7 p.m. Free; RSVP at www.eventbrite.com

Fiesta Navidad Holiday celebration with Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano and Folklor Pasión Mexicana, plus a reenactment of “Las Posadas.” Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Thu., 8 p.m. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787.

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Youth Ballet is joined by Joffrey Ballet principal dancers Jeraldine Mendoza and Dylan Gutierrez for an all-new production choreographed by Andrea Paris-Gutierrez. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7 p.m. $25 and up. (818) 243-2539.

Christmas with the Celts Holiday variety show includes traditional Irish dancing, carols and more. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Sat., 2 p.m. $15-$35. (562) 944-9801.