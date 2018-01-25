Weekend Picks for Jan. 25-28: Night on Broadway, 'Rotterdam,' Pilobolus and more

This week: There’s a big bash on Broadway in downtown L.A. Plus, “Candide” opens, “Rotterdam” closes, Pilobolus gets physical and Ty Segell rocks out.
They say the neon lights are bright …
The family friendly arts-and-music festival Night on Broadway returns for another year, with offerings at indoor venues and outdoor stages all along the downtown thoroughfare. There’ll be DJs, dancing, rides, games, art exhibits, food and more. Performers include the B-52s, War, La Santa Cecilia and the heavy-metal/mariachi hybrid Metalachi. Various venues, South Broadway (between 1st Street and Olympic Boulevard), 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, downtown L.A. Free. www.nightonbroadway.la
Trans-themed comedy ‘Rotterdam’ wraps its run in Los Feliz
It’s your last weekend to catch “Rotterdam,” playwright Jon Brittain’s Olivier Award-winning comedy about two lesbians whose relationship is upended when one of them wants to come out as a transgender man. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$41. www.SkylightTix.com
Dance troupe Pilobolus limbers up at Pepperdine
Acrobatic as ever, the New York-based company Pilobolus returns to SoCal to perform recent works and favorite repertoire. 8 p.m. Thursday, Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. $25-$50. www.arts.pepperdine.edu
Six-stringer Segall returns to the Teragram in DTLA
Local indie rocker and guitar god Ty Segall swings back through downtown L.A. to promote his ferocious and funky new album, “Freedom’s Goblin,” with an all-ages show. Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St., L.A. $26. 9 p.m. Friday. www.tickemaster.com
‘Candide’ can do at LA Opera
Professor Pangloss, I presume: Five-time Emmy winner
Trumpeter Sandoval toots his own horn in Beverly Hills
All that jazz: Arturo Sandoval Jazz Weekend at the Wallis includes a Saturday-evening concert featuring the Grammy-winning trumpeter himself, plus Friday and Sunday performances by emerging artists. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $20-$75. www.thewallis.org
Which one’s Woodward? A reading of ‘All the President’s Men’ at L.A. City Hall
Former “West Wing” cast mates Bradley Whitford, Joshua Malina, Richard Schiff and Ed Begley Jr. reunite for a free reading of William Goldman’s Oscar-winning screenplay for “All the President’s Men,” the fact-based 1977 drama about the Washington Post’s investigation of the Watergate scandal. L.A. City Hall, John Ferraro Council Chamber, Room 340, 200 N. Spring St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free; limited seating; reservations required (no walk-ups allowed). www.fountainfreepress.com
Groove to ‘The Music of East L.A.’ at
LACMA
DJ and filmmaker Melissa “Lil Smiley” Dueñas is your guide to “The Music of East L.A.” as she digs into tracks from the classic 1970s compilation “East Side Story.” The program also includes a panel discussion and a performance by Chicano singer Chris Montez and his band. Part of the “PST: LA/LA” exhibition “A Universal History of Infamy.” Bing Theater, LACMA, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $10-$15. www.lacma.org