Weekend Picks for Jan. 25-28: Night on Broadway, 'Rotterdam,' Pilobolus and more

This week: There’s a big bash on Broadway in downtown L.A. Plus, “Candide” opens, “Rotterdam” closes, Pilobolus gets physical and Ty Segell rocks out.

They say the neon lights are bright …

The family friendly arts-and-music festival Night on Broadway returns for another year, with offerings at indoor venues and outdoor stages all along the downtown thoroughfare. There’ll be DJs, dancing, rides, games, art exhibits, food and more. Performers include the B-52s, War, La Santa Cecilia and the heavy-metal/mariachi hybrid Metalachi. Various venues, South Broadway (between 1st Street and Olympic Boulevard), 3 p.m. to midnight Saturday, downtown L.A. Free. www.nightonbroadway.la

Trans-themed comedy ‘Rotterdam’ wraps its run in Los Feliz

It’s your last weekend to catch “Rotterdam,” playwright Jon Brittain’s Olivier Award-winning comedy about two lesbians whose relationship is upended when one of them wants to come out as a transgender man. An L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Skylight Theatre, 1816 1/2 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $20-$41. www.SkylightTix.com

Ashley Romans, from left, Ryan Brophy and Miranda Wynne costar in "Rotterdam" at Skylight Theatre in Los Feliz. Ed Krieger

Dance troupe Pilobolus limbers up at Pepperdine

Acrobatic as ever, the New York-based company Pilobolus returns to SoCal to perform recent works and favorite repertoire. 8 p.m. Thursday, Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Hwy., Malibu. $25-$50. www.arts.pepperdine.edu

N.Y.-based dance company Pilobolus will perform in the Smothers Theatre at Pepperdine University in Malibu. Charis Akriviadas / EPA-EFE / REX / Shutterstock

Six-stringer Segall returns to the Teragram in DTLA

Local indie rocker and guitar god Ty Segall swings back through downtown L.A. to promote his ferocious and funky new album, “Freedom’s Goblin,” with an all-ages show. Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. 7th St., L.A. $26. 9 p.m. Friday. www.tickemaster.com

Indie rocker Ty Segall returns to the Teragram Ballroom in downtown L.A. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

‘Candide’ can do at LA Opera

Professor Pangloss, I presume: Five-time Emmy winner Kelsey Grammer (“Frasier”) heads the cast in LA Opera’s staging of “Candide,” the Leonard Bernstein operetta based on Voltaire’s picaresque 18th-century satire. Lyric tenor Jack Swanson sings the title role, and Tony winner Christine Ebersole (“42nd Street”) also stars. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; ends Feb. 18. $18 and up. www.laopera.org

Kelsey Grammer heads the cast of LA Opera's staging of "Candide." LA Opera

Trumpeter Sandoval toots his own horn in Beverly Hills

All that jazz: Arturo Sandoval Jazz Weekend at the Wallis includes a Saturday-evening concert featuring the Grammy-winning trumpeter himself, plus Friday and Sunday performances by emerging artists. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. $20-$75. www.thewallis.org

Jazz great Arturo Sandoval holds court at the Wallis in Beverly Hills. The Wallis

Which one’s Woodward? A reading of ‘All the President’s Men’ at L.A. City Hall

Former “West Wing” cast mates Bradley Whitford, Joshua Malina, Richard Schiff and Ed Begley Jr. reunite for a free reading of William Goldman’s Oscar-winning screenplay for “All the President’s Men,” the fact-based 1977 drama about the Washington Post’s investigation of the Watergate scandal. L.A. City Hall, John Ferraro Council Chamber, Room 340, 200 N. Spring St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Free; limited seating; reservations required (no walk-ups allowed). www.fountainfreepress.com

Groove to ‘The Music of East L.A.’ at LACMA