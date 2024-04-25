NFL draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

NFL reporters’ mock draft: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks

Here’s how reporters from across the country see how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold:

1. Chicago Bears — Caleb Williams (QB) | USC

All signs point to USC quarterback Caleb Williams being drafted by the Chicago Bears with the first pick. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s a shot to get a franchise quarterback, a player that changes the trajectory of a team that has gone nearly 20 seasons without consecutive winning seasons.” (Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune)

2. Washington Commanders — Jayden Daniels (QB) | Louisiana State

The Washington Commanders seem interested in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season. (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Associated Press)

“The Commanders have cycled through 22 starting quarterbacks over the last two decades and only two of those have started full consecutive seasons. With new GM Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn now pulling the strings, Washington hopes Daniels can finally bring some stability — and wins. His accuracy, knack for big plays and dangerous running ability give Washington a dual threat and natural playmaker at the position, maybe, a star for not just this year, but years to come.” (Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post)

3. New England Patriots — Drake Maye (QB) | North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye might be wearing Patriots colors soon. (Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

“Maye has the size, arm strength and athleticism needed to play in the inclement weather of Foxborough. He has some areas to fix, and it may be tempting to trade down with the Bears or Vikings, but the Pats need a franchise QB, no need to overthink it.” (Ben Volin, Boston Globe)

