Advertisement
Live
Sports

NFL draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

Share
Top prospects (clockwise from top left) Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.
Top prospects (clockwise from top left) Caleb Williams, Marvin Harrison Jr., Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are all expected to be selected in the first 10 picks of the 2024 NFL draft.
(Associated Press)

The stage is set for the NFL’s next generation of stars. Follow along for the latest news, start time and pick-by-pick analysis of the 2024 NFL draft.

By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 

DETROIT — After months of anticipation and countless mock drafts, 32 players will find out which NFL teams they’ll be playing for this season. The 2024 NFL draft ushers in a new class of players poised to be game-changers for their respective teams for years to come.

The first round of the 2024 NFL draft starts Thursday at 5 p.m. PDT. It will be broadcast live by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. The second and third rounds take place Friday, with rounds four through seven set for Saturday.

What you need to know about 2024 NFL draft

Chicago wondering if Caleb Williams is (finally) the right answer

Sam Farmer’s final mock draft: Quarterbacks 1-2-3 after big trade?

NFL mock draft live: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks

NFL reporters’ mock draft: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks

By Sam Farmer

Here’s how reporters from across the country see how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold:

1. Chicago Bears — Caleb Williams (QB) | USC

USC quarterback Caleb Williams smiles during USC Pro Day.
All signs point to USC quarterback Caleb Williams being drafted by the Chicago Bears with the first pick.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

“It’s a shot to get a franchise quarterback, a player that changes the trajectory of a team that has gone nearly 20 seasons without consecutive winning seasons.” (Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune)

2. Washington Commanders — Jayden Daniels (QB) | Louisiana State

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels kisses the Heisman Trophy during a news conference after winning the college football award.
The Washington Commanders seem interested in LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy last season.
(Eduardo Munoz Alvarez / Associated Press)

“The Commanders have cycled through 22 starting quarterbacks over the last two decades and only two of those have started full consecutive seasons. With new GM Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn now pulling the strings, Washington hopes Daniels can finally bring some stability — and wins. His accuracy, knack for big plays and dangerous running ability give Washington a dual threat and natural playmaker at the position, maybe, a star for not just this year, but years to come.” (Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post)

3. New England Patriots — Drake Maye (QB) | North Carolina

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (10) sets to throw.
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye might be wearing Patriots colors soon.
(Jacob Kupferman / Associated Press)

“Maye has the size, arm strength and athleticism needed to play in the inclement weather of Foxborough. He has some areas to fix, and it may be tempting to trade down with the Bears or Vikings, but the Pats need a franchise QB, no need to overthink it.” (Ben Volin, Boston Globe)

Read more >>>

Share

Quarterback-starved Chicago wondering if Caleb Williams is (finally) the right answer

By Sam Farmer

Former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams speaks to reporters.
Former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams speaks to reporters during a Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics athletes in Detroit on Wednesday.
(Carlos Osorio / Associated Press)

DETROIT — In keeping with tradition, the top prospects in the NFL draft participated in a youth football event Wednesday and then met on the field with the media.

Twelve of those future pros wore NFL-issued gray sweats.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 overall pick who marches to his own drumbeat, broke ranks and wore blue.

“This one actually has a little more fur on the inside,” Williams said, turning his neckline to show the inside of his sweatshirt. “You prepare for the moment.”

Good that he’s prepared for the cold. Williams almost certainly is heading for the Chicago Bears. And the chilly breeze on an overcast April day in Detroit is nothing compared to the historical headwinds of playing quarterback in Chicago — and the icy blowback if things don’t go as planned.

Read more >>>

Share
Advertisement