NFL draft live updates: Start time, trades and pick-by-pick analysis

NFL reporters’ mock draft: 32 team reporters make their first-round picks
Here’s how reporters from across the country see how the first round of the 2024 NFL draft will unfold:
1. Chicago Bears — Caleb Williams (QB) | USC
“It’s a shot to get a franchise quarterback, a player that changes the trajectory of a team that has gone nearly 20 seasons without consecutive winning seasons.” (Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune)
2. Washington Commanders — Jayden Daniels (QB) | Louisiana State
“The Commanders have cycled through 22 starting quarterbacks over the last two decades and only two of those have started full consecutive seasons. With new GM Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn now pulling the strings, Washington hopes Daniels can finally bring some stability — and wins. His accuracy, knack for big plays and dangerous running ability give Washington a dual threat and natural playmaker at the position, maybe, a star for not just this year, but years to come.” (Nicki Jhabvala, Washington Post)
3. New England Patriots — Drake Maye (QB) | North Carolina
“Maye has the size, arm strength and athleticism needed to play in the inclement weather of Foxborough. He has some areas to fix, and it may be tempting to trade down with the Bears or Vikings, but the Pats need a franchise QB, no need to overthink it.” (Ben Volin, Boston Globe)
Quarterback-starved Chicago wondering if Caleb Williams is (finally) the right answer
DETROIT — In keeping with tradition, the top prospects in the NFL draft participated in a youth football event Wednesday and then met on the field with the media.
Twelve of those future pros wore NFL-issued gray sweats.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the likely No. 1 overall pick who marches to his own drumbeat, broke ranks and wore blue.
“This one actually has a little more fur on the inside,” Williams said, turning his neckline to show the inside of his sweatshirt. “You prepare for the moment.”
Good that he’s prepared for the cold. Williams almost certainly is heading for the Chicago Bears. And the chilly breeze on an overcast April day in Detroit is nothing compared to the historical headwinds of playing quarterback in Chicago — and the icy blowback if things don’t go as planned.