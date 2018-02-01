Weekend Picks for Feb. 1-4: 'Astaire Dances,' Culture Clash and more

This weekend: American Contemporary Ballet pays tribute to a silver-screen legend, a guitar great performs with Long Beach Symphony Orchestra, and comedy trio Culture Clash holds court at the Getty Villa.

American Contemporary Ballet steps up with ‘Astaire Dances’

For an all-new edition of its popular “Astaire Dances” series, American Contemporary Ballet re-creates dance routines from classic Fred Astaire musicals including 1942’s “You Were Never Lovelier,” 1957’s “Silk Stockings” and 1953’s “The Bandwagon.” Tie, tails and top hat optional. The Bloc, 32nd floor, 700 S. Flower St., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 14. $40-$105. www.acbdances.com

Guitarist Romero performs with LBSO

Have guitar, will travel: Venerable classical and flamenco guitarist Pepe Romero joins Long Beach Symphony Orchestra for a Spanish-themed program that includes his father Celedonio Romero’s “Concierto de Málaga,” plus Bizet’s “Carmen” Suites Nos. 1 & 2 and Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio espagnol.” Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $25 and up; students, $10. www.longbeachsymphony.org

Guitarist Pepe Romero will perform with Long Beach Symphony Orchestra at the Terrace Theatre. Glenn Koenig / Los Angeles Times

Culture Clash rocks out at the Getty Villa

Culture Clash sets the way-back machine for the Latin-rock scene of the 1970s with “Sapo.” The veteran Chicano theatrical troupe is joined by L.A.-based band Buyepongo for this musical reimagining of Aristophanes’ ancient Greek comedy “The Frogs.” May be unsuitable for children under 13. Getty Villa, Fleischman Theater, 17985 Pacific Coast Hwy., Pacific Palisades. 8 p.m. Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday; ends Feb. 18. $20; advance tickets required. www.getty.edu

Culture Clash brings its 1970s-themed comedy "Sapo" back to the Getty Villa. Hector Sandoval

A full slate at NHM’s ‘First Fridays’

Don’t just stand there like a taxidermied mammal, move it on over to the Natural History Museum for an all-new edition of “First Fridays.” There’ll be live performances by John Doe and Exene of X and rising local indie artist Phoebe Bridgers, plus sets by DJ Reflex and KCRW’s Anthony Valadez. Also, a panel discussion on SoCal’s aerospace industry moderated by L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison, guided tours, food trucks and more. Natural History Museum, 900 Exposition Blvd., L.A. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday. $20. www.nhm.org

Local singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers will perform as part of the Natural History Museum's "First Fridays" series. High Road Touring

‘Wicked’s’ Chenoweth returns to Segerstrom