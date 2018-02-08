Weekend Picks: 'Henry V,' Laguna Beach Music Festival and Step Afrika!

What to do this weekend? We have some ideas, including Shakespeare in Pasadena, noted tenor Nicholas Phan’s festival, a one-man “Great Expectations,” a new exhibit on gospel music, the dance troupe Step Afrika! and, yes, even some Mummenschanz. Here’s the quick rundown:

‘Henry V’ at A Noise Within

The warrior-king formerly known as Prince Hal leads the English army against the French at the battle of Agincourt in Shakespeare’s rousing historical drama “Henry V.” Rafael Goldstein stars. A Noise Within, 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena. In previews; opens 8 p.m. Saturday; ends April 6. $25 and up; student rush, $20. www.anoisewithin.org

Laguna Beach Music Festival

Noted tenor Nicholas Phan serves as artistic director for this year’s festival. Highlights include pieces by Robert and Clara Schumann; a new song cycle from Brooklyn-based composer Missy Mazzoli; and spiritually themed songs by Schubert, Bernstein, Copland, and Lennon and McCartney. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $38 and up. www.philharmonicsociety.org

Tenor Nicholas Phan is artistic director for this year's edition of the Laguna Beach Music Festival. Henry Dombey

Step Afrika! at the Soraya

The Washington, D.C.-based dance troupe Step Afrika! performs “The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence,” an evening-length work inspired by the artist’s 1941 series of paintings documenting the post-World War I movement of African Americans from the rural South to the industrial North. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. 8 p.m. Friday. $33 and up. www.ValleyPerformingArtsCenter.org

Washington, D.C.-based dance troupe Step Afrika! will perform at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts in Northridge. William Perrigen

‘Great Expectations’ at the Wallis

David Mynne of Britain’s acclaimed Kneehigh theater company portrays Pip — and Magwitch, Miss Havisham and just about every other character in this “Great Expectations” adapted from Charles Dickens’ classic coming-of-age tale. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Lovelace Studio Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. $40. www.TheWallis.org

Kneehigh's David Mynne stars in a solo adaptation of Dickens' "Great Expectations." Steve Tanner

Le Salon and Schubert

Isn’t it Romantic? The intimate chamber-music series Le Salon de Musiques offers a program for voice, strings and piano by Beethoven, Schubert and Mendelssohn. Performers include baritone David Castillo and Los Angeles Philharmonic first violin and concertmaster Martin Chalifour. As always, food, Champagne and conversation follow. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 5th Floor Salon, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 4 p.m. Sunday. $45, $85. www.lesalondemusiques.com

Violinist Martin Chalifour will perform as part of this Sunday's Le Salon de Musiques. Los Angeles Times

The gospel according to CAAM

The new exhibition “How Sweet the Sound: Gospel Music in Los Angeles” uses vintage photographs, artifacts and memorabilia to illuminate the history of the inspirational musical genre in the City of Angels from the turn of the last century to the civil-rights era and beyond. California African American Museum, 600 State Drive, Exposition Park, L.A. Opens Thursday; ends Aug. 26. Closed Mondays. Free. www.caamuseum.org

An image from the California African American Museum exhibition "How Sweet the Sound: Gospel Music in Los Angeles." In Our Own Image

Mask theater and mime