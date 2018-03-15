Weekend Picks: 'Twilight Zone,' flamenco, ‘Lagrime di San Pietro’ and more

Arts happenings this weekend include “Twilight Zone UnScripted,” encore performances of Los Angeles Master Chorale ’s “Lagrime di San Pietro,” a St. Paddy’s Day celebration with Long Beach Symphony Pops and not one but two flamenco showcases from Spain. Plus, Taylor Mac’s “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” the return of Jeffrey Kahane to the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and more.

Impro Theatre tackles ‘Twilight Zone’

Submitted for your approval: “Twilight Zone UnScripted.” Los Feliz-based Impro Theatre improvises plays in the style of Rod Serling’s unsettling TV anthology for the latest installment in the troupe’s “UnScripted” series. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $45, $50. www.thebroadstage.org

Flamenco from Spain

Two flamenco shows to inflame your passions: First up, the music-and-dance revue “Andalusian Voices — Tempo de Luz,” featuring singer Carmen Linares and dancer Ana Morales. The next night, the legendary Rosario Montoya — a.k.a. “La Farruca” — holds court as part of the showcase “Del Fuego y La Memoria,” presented by the Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival. “Andalusian Voices,” Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday. $25-$75. “Del Fuego,” El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $39, $49. www.kalakoa.com

The flamenco showcase "Andalusian Voices — Tempo de Luz" comes to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. Alfred Mauvego

Master Chorale’s ‘Lagrime di San Pietro’

The Los Angeles Master Chorale encores its Peter Sellars-directed 2016 dramatic staging of “Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter),” 16th-century composer ’s biblically -themed song cycle. Walt Disney Concert Hall , 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 8 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $20 and up. www.lamasterchorale.org

Los Angeles Master Chorale will reprise "Lagrime di San Pietro" at Walt Disney Concert Hall. Tao Ruspoli & Marie Noorbergen

St. Patrick’s Day with Pops

Champion fiddler and “Riverdance” star Eileen Ivers joins Long Beach Symphony Pops for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed program “Celtic Spirit.” Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $42-$165. www.longbeachsymphony.org

Irish fiddler Eileen Ivers joins Long Beach Symphony Pops for a St. Patrick's Day-themed program Long Beach Symphony

Taylor Mac performs at Ace Hotel

If you’ve got the time, he’s got the tunes: Over four nights, performance artist and MacArthur fellow recipient Taylor Mac surveys American song from 1776 to the present day — while draped in some of the most fabulous costumes. His theater epic, “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” is presented by CAP UCLA. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; ends March 24. $45-$250; tickets for all four chapters, $165-$935. www.cap.ucla.edu

Taylor Mac's "A 24-Decade History of Popular Music" comes to the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown L.A. Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times

Jeffrey Kahane returns

You can’t keep a good conductor down. Former Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Music Director Jeffrey Kahane returns to lead the ensemble in Haydn’s Symphony No. 99, Respighi’s “Three Botticelli Pictures” and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert’s Violin Concerto featuring LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. 8 p.m. Saturday at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Also 7 p.m. Sunday at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $27 and up; discounts available. www.laco.org

Former music director Jeffrey Kahane returns to conduct the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra this weekend. Los Angeles Times

Family-friendly ‘Jonah and the Whale’

Thar she blows! Singers and musicians from Los Angeles Opera will be joined by more than 400 members of the community for “Jonah and the Whale,” a family-friendly take on the Old Testament tale. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. www.laopera.org

Latina voices in Boyle Heights