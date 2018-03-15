Weekend Picks: 'Twilight Zone,' flamenco, ‘Lagrime di San Pietro’ and more

Arts happenings this weekend include “Twilight Zone UnScripted,” encore performances of
Impro Theatre tackles ‘Twilight Zone’
Submitted for your approval: “Twilight Zone UnScripted.” Los Feliz-based Impro Theatre improvises plays in the style of Rod Serling’s unsettling TV anthology for the latest installment in the troupe’s “UnScripted” series. The Edye at the Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $45, $50. www.thebroadstage.org
Flamenco from Spain
Two flamenco shows to inflame your passions: First up, the music-and-dance revue “Andalusian Voices — Tempo de Luz,” featuring singer Carmen Linares and dancer Ana Morales. The next night, the legendary Rosario Montoya — a.k.a. “La Farruca” — holds court as part of the showcase “Del Fuego y La Memoria,” presented by the Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival. “Andalusian Voices,” Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., L.A. 8 p.m. Thursday. $25-$75. “Del Fuego,” El Portal Theatre, 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday. $39, $49. www.kalakoa.com
Master Chorale’s ‘Lagrime di San Pietro’
The Los Angeles Master Chorale encores its Peter Sellars-directed 2016 dramatic staging of “Lagrime di San Pietro (Tears of St. Peter),” 16th-century composer ’s biblically -themed song cycle.
St. Patrick’s Day with Pops
Champion fiddler and “Riverdance” star Eileen Ivers joins Long Beach Symphony Pops for the St. Patrick’s Day-themed program “Celtic Spirit.” Long Beach Arena, 300 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach. 8 p.m. Saturday. $42-$165. www.longbeachsymphony.org
Taylor Mac performs at Ace Hotel
If you’ve got the time, he’s got the tunes: Over four nights, performance artist and MacArthur fellow recipient Taylor Mac surveys American song from 1776 to the present day — while draped in some of the most fabulous costumes. His theater epic, “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music,” is presented by CAP UCLA. The Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, L.A. 6 p.m. Thursday and Saturday; ends March 24. $45-$250; tickets for all four chapters, $165-$935. www.cap.ucla.edu
Jeffrey Kahane returns
You can’t keep a good conductor down. Former Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Music Director Jeffrey Kahane returns to lead the ensemble in Haydn’s Symphony No. 99, Respighi’s “Three Botticelli Pictures” and the West Coast premiere of Pierre Jalbert’s Violin Concerto featuring LACO concertmaster Margaret Batjer. 8 p.m. Saturday at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Also 7 p.m. Sunday at Royce Hall, UCLA, 340 Royce Drive, Westwood. $27 and up; discounts available. www.laco.org
Family-friendly ‘Jonah and the Whale’
Thar she blows! Singers and musicians from Los Angeles Opera will be joined by more than 400 members of the community for “Jonah and the Whale,” a family-friendly take on the Old Testament tale. Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, 555 W. Temple St., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. www.laopera.org
Latina voices in Boyle Heights
“Chicanas, Cholas y Chisme VI: Stand Up! Speak Out!” is the latest installment in this showcase for short plays celebrating the struggles and triumphs of Latinas. Contains strong language and adult themes. Casa 0101 Theater, 2102 E. 1st St., Boyle Heights. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday; ends April 15. $18-$23. www.casa0101.org