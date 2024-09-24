Brittany Furlan, Tommy Lee’s wife, snatches dog back from coyote. Chubbiness saved pooch, she says

Brittany Furlan, with husband Tommy Lee, says she rescued her dachsund Neena. ““Thank God she’s a little bit fat,” Furlan said of the dog.

Comedian Brittany Furlan snatched her dog from the jaws of a coyote that ran into her Woodland Hills backyard, according to an Instagram video posted Tuesday.

Furlan, wife of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, posted Ring camera video that shows a coyote running into her yard at around 1 p.m., attacking her two dogs and grabbing her dachshund, Neena, from beside the pool.

Furlan begins screaming and chases the coyote out of camera view, eventually bringing the dog back into frame. When Lee runs outside, Furlan pulls Neena inside, screaming, “A coyote grabbed Neena!”

“Thank God she’s a little bit fat because he couldn’t make it over the wall with her,” Furlan wrote in her post. In the video description, Furlan said she climbed up the wall and grabbed the dog out of the coyote’s mouth.

“Please be very careful with your dogs,” Furlan wrote on the post. “I’ve lived here for four years and I’ve never seen one coyote and then today this happened. They are desperate.”

Food becomes more scarce in the fall for coyotes, experts say, and neighborhood pets could look like easy prey.

One coyote made it into a Simi Valley home through a dog door in May, targeting the family’s Chihuahua.

If approached or attacked by a coyote, resources from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife advise you to wave your arms, make noise and walk toward the coyote until it retreats, and avoid leaving animals or food in the backyard overnight in residential areas.

