Weekend Picks: 'Don Giovanni,' 'Giselle' and dance on the Santa Monica Pier

What to do, what to do? Performing arts that might be worth your while this weekend include fresh new takes on the classics “Don Giovanni” and “Giselle.” Pacific Symphony pays tribute to Philip Glass and Ravi Shankar , Colleen Ballinger brings her “Amanda Sings!” character to the Alex, and the stage plays “Alright Then” and “Sell/Buy/Date” end their runs. Plus: dancing at Santa Monica Pier as part of the Dance Camera West Film Festival.

Pacific Opera Project’s ‘Don Giovanni’

Calling all cars: Be on the lookout for “Don Giovanni.” Pacific Opera Project, accompanied by a full orchestra, puts a “Dick Tracy”-style spin on Mozart’s musical fable based on the exploits of Don Juan. Sung in Italian with projected English titles. The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; ends April 22. $15-$25; tables, $35-$120. www.pacificoperaproject.com

Dada Masilo reimagines ‘Giselle’

Hell hath no fury like “Giselle.” South African choreographer Dada Masilo dances the lead in a reimagining of the classic ballet, a supernatural tale of love gone terribly wrong. For ages 14 and up. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $45-$125. www.thewallis.org

Dada Masilo and company will perform Masilo's update of "Giselle" at the Wallis. John Hogg

Pacific Symphony celebrates Glass and Shankar

Pacific Symphony salutes Minimalist composer Philip Glass and the late sitar master Ravi Shankar with a program that includes the former’s “The Passion of Ramakrishna” oratorio and the latter’s Sitar Concerto No. 3 with his daughter Anoushka Shankar as soloist. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $25-$206. www.PacificSymphony.org

Anoushka Shankar will perform her father's Sitar Concerto No. 3 with Pacific Symphony. Colston Julian

‘Alright Then’ ends its run in Venice

It’s your last weekend to catch “Alright Then.” Stage veterans and real-life married couple Orson Bean and Alley Mills share the story of their relationship in this feel-good offering, an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$34. www.pacificresidenttheatre.com

Alley Mills and Orson Bean costar in "Alright Then" at Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice. KL Harrison

‘Miranda Sings’ at the Alex

Haters may hate, but writer-performer Colleen Ballinger is bringing her YouTube and Netflix alter-ego — a wannabe pop star who’s so bad she’s terrible — to the stage in the music-and-comedy show “Miranda Sings Live ... You’re Welcome.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 8 p.m. Sunday. $71 and up. www.alextheatre.org

Colleen Ballinger will perform as her "Haters Back Off" character in the live stage show "Miranda Sings Live ... You’re Welcome.” Carol Segal / Netflix

Dance on the Santa Monica Pier

Jacob Jonas the Company and Pilobolus are just two of the dance troupes taking part in “To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier,” a three-night series of performances presented in conjunction with the 17th annual Dance Camera West Film Festival. Santa Monica Pier. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. www.dancecamerawest.org

Jacob Jonas the Company is part of "To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier" in Santa Monica. Michael Owen Baker / For The Times

‘Sell/Buy/Date’ closes at Geffen Playhouse

“Sell/Buy/Date” is set to expire this weekend. Tony winner Sarah Jones (“Bridge and Tunnel”) portrays characters involved in, or impacted by, the sex trade in this provocative solo drama, an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. www.geffenplayhouse.org