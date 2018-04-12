Weekend Picks: 'Don Giovanni,' 'Giselle' and dance on the Santa Monica Pier

What to do, what to do? Performing arts that might be worth your while this weekend include fresh new takes on the classics “Don Giovanni” and “Giselle.” Pacific Symphony pays tribute to Philip Glass and
Pacific Opera Project’s ‘Don Giovanni’
Calling all cars: Be on the lookout for “Don Giovanni.” Pacific Opera Project, accompanied by a full orchestra, puts a “Dick Tracy”-style spin on Mozart’s musical fable based on the exploits of Don Juan. Sung in Italian with projected English titles. The Vortex, 2341 E. Olympic Blvd., L.A. 8 p.m. Friday; 7:30 p.m. Saturday; ends April 22. $15-$25; tables, $35-$120. www.pacificoperaproject.com
Dada Masilo reimagines ‘Giselle’
Hell hath no fury like “Giselle.” South African choreographer Dada Masilo dances the lead in a reimagining of the classic ballet, a supernatural tale of love gone terribly wrong. For ages 14 and up. Bram Goldsmith Theater, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $45-$125. www.thewallis.org
Pacific Symphony celebrates Glass and
Shankar
Pacific Symphony salutes Minimalist composer Philip Glass and the late sitar master Ravi Shankar with a program that includes the former’s “The Passion of Ramakrishna” oratorio and the latter’s Sitar Concerto No. 3 with his daughter Anoushka Shankar as soloist. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. $25-$206. www.PacificSymphony.org
‘Alright Then’ ends its run in Venice
It’s your last weekend to catch “Alright Then.” Stage veterans and real-life married couple Orson Bean and Alley Mills share the story of their relationship in this feel-good offering, an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$34. www.pacificresidenttheatre.com
‘Miranda Sings’ at the Alex
Haters may hate, but writer-performer Colleen Ballinger is bringing her YouTube and Netflix alter-ego — a wannabe pop star who’s so bad she’s terrible — to the stage in the music-and-comedy show “Miranda Sings Live ... You’re Welcome.” Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. 8 p.m. Sunday. $71 and up. www.alextheatre.org
Dance on the Santa Monica Pier
Jacob Jonas the Company and Pilobolus are just two of the dance troupes taking part in “To the Sea: Dance Concerts on the Pier,” a three-night series of performances presented in conjunction with the 17th annual Dance Camera West Film Festival. Santa Monica Pier. 7:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Free; reservations required. www.dancecamerawest.org
=
‘Sell/Buy/Date’ closes at Geffen Playhouse
“Sell/Buy/Date” is set to expire this weekend. Tony winner Sarah Jones (“Bridge and Tunnel”) portrays characters involved in, or impacted by, the sex trade in this provocative solo drama, an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Geffen Playhouse, Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater, 10886 Le Conte Ave., Westwood. 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. www.geffenplayhouse.org