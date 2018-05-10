Weekend Picks: 'Hamilton' returns, 'The Love Potion' opens and Pop-Up takes the stage

Performances around Southern California in the coming days include the return of “Hamilton,” a remount of the camp comedy “Die, Mommie, Die!” and the final performances of a one-man show about Lenny Bruce. Los Angeles Opera opens “Rigoletto,” while Long Beach Opera presents “The Love Potion.” For something different: Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre’s “FishEyes” in San Pedro and a new edition of Pop-Up Magazine in downtown L.A.

‘Hamilton’ hits Orange County

If you missed your shot at “Hamilton” in Hollywood last year, you’re in luck. Maybe. If you can score some tickets. The second national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical rolls into Orange County, but for just a couple of weeks. Segerstrom Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, additional performances through May 27. $190.75-$280.75 for this weekend (subject to change). www.scfta.org

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre’s ‘FishEyes’

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre reprises “FishEyes,” the choreographer’s site-specific work performed in, on and around a 15-foot stainless-steel fish. The piece seeks to raise awareness of the importance of water conservation. Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $25, $50. www.heididuckler.org

Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre's Mollie Wolf and Danny Dolan perform in Duckler's "FishEyes." Mae Koo

Long Beach Opera’s ‘Love Potion’

A classic romantic fable is reimagined in the late Swiss composer Frank Martin’s “The Love Potion (Le Vin Herbé).” Long Beach Opera stages the West Coast premiere of this 1940s-era chamber-music drama based on the medieval tale of Tristan and Isolde. It’s sung in English. Warner Grand Theater, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. 2:30 p.m. Sunday; additional performances through May 19. $49-$150; student rush, $15. www.longbeachopera.org

Bernard Holcomb (Tristan), center, and ensemble in "The Love Potion." Liz Lauren

L.A. Master Chorale with Wild Up

It’s gonna get wild at Walt Disney Concert Hall when the Los Angeles Master Chorale joins forces with experimental classical ensemble Wild Up for the world premiere of Ellen Reid’s vocal work “dreams of the new world.” The program also includes a rare choral performance of minimalist composer Terry Riley’s 1964 classic “In C.” Disney Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., L.A. 7 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. www.lamasterchorale.org

The ensemble Wild Up will share the stage with Los Angeles Master Chorale on Sunday. Stephanie Berger

‘Die, Mommie, Die!’ at the Douglas

Center Theatre Group’s second-annual “Block Party” series concludes with a remount of Celebration Theatre’s staging of “Die, Mommie, Die!” Drew Droege stars as the ill-fated matriarch in question in this campy noir-style comedy from playwright Charles Busch. Kirk Douglas Theatre, 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City. 8 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 p.m. Sunday; additional performances through May 20. $25-$70. www.CenterTheatreGroup.org

Drew Droege, left, and Tom DeTrinis in the original Celebration Theatre production of "Die, Mommie, Die!" It's getting a remount at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Matthew Brian Denman

‘Rigoletto’ at L.A. Opera

A court jester, his beautiful daughter and a womanizing duke form a deadly triangle in “Rigoletto.” Artist-in-residence Matthew Aucoin conducts L.A. Opera’s staging of Verdi’s classic tragedy. Sung in Italian with projected English titles. Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, 135 N. Grand Ave., L.A. 7:30 p.m. Saturday; additional performances through June 3. $24 and up. www.LAOpera.org

Soprano Lisette Oropresa will share the role of Gilda in L.A. Opera's staging of Verdi's "Rigoletto." Jason Homa

‘Lenny Bruce’ closes

It’s your last weekend to catch “I Am Not a Comedian … I’m Lenny Bruce.” Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo portrays the controversial 1960s comic in this solo show directed by Joe Mantegna. It was an L.A. Times Critics’ Choice. Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. $35. www.Theatre68.com

Writer-performer Ronnie Marmo stars in the bio-drama "I'm Not a Comedian ... I'm Lenny Bruce" at Theatre 68. Nicola Tombacco

Pop-Up Magazine returns